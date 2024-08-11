Olympic Fans Go Nuts At Paris '24 Olympics

And that about wraps up the summer 2024 Paris Olympics, and there's zero doubt Team USA's pro-stars showed up, showed out and made our country proud! But, the athletes weren't the only ones who left it ALL out on the floor ...

Fans from all over the world made the trip to Paris and showed off their patriotism -- fully decked out in their respective colors n' gear, but which country brought their A-game fans? It's a close call, however France, Brazil and Japan for sure committed to the bit!