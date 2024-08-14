Stephen A. Says Kamala Harris Must Answer Questions, 'What You Hiding For?'

"We've had one week, two weeks, three weeks and one day since Joe Biden stepped aside. The only damn place we've seen Kamala Harris is at pep rallies. What's up? Somebody gotta say something and it can't just be the conservatives. Right is right."

That's Stephen A. Smith, the world's most popular sports media personality, diving headfirst into the 2024 Presidential Election, asking a question echoed by many conservatives since Biden bowed out in July -- why no sit down interviews?

"I'm talking to my sister here. Come on now. You're running for the presidency of The United States of America. You got my vote. You're running for the presidency of the United States of America. What you hiding for? And I mean hiding in plain sight. Somebody gotta say it. Somebody gotta say it," SAS said this week on his popular podcast (full episode here).

I almost NEVER agree with Steven A Smith!



But good for him for calling out Kamala’s refusal to face questions — and the complicit media running interference for her…pic.twitter.com/1ZPH1qFlHk — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 14, 2024 @CortesSteve

Smith continued ... "Now, you can't be running for the presidency of the United States. Not one single press conference. Not one single one-on-one sit-down interview where somebody gets to question you about the questions that we ask. That's not fair. That's not fair."

Of course, President Biden bowed out of the race on July 21 ... and quickly threw his support behind his veep, Harris.

Since, Kamala, who has surged in polls, has crisscrossed the battleground states, but hasn't sat for any interviews ... and criticism has begun to mount.

Stephen A. says it's warranted.

"If you're a conservative and you're out there lambasting her for it, ridiculing her for it, trying to torment her for it or whatever, it is perfectly within your right to do so. All of you anti-conservative out there shut the hell up! That's a valid point."

Smith continued ... "It ain't valid to bring up her Blackness, or Indian heritage, and to try to point the finger at that nature. That's nonsense. But to ask her about her her record because she is attached to the Biden record is definitely apropos, especially when you were bragging about the record!"

CNN: "Would it kill you guys to have a press conference?"



KAMALA SPOX: "You saw the ways in which they went across the battleground states."



CNN: "A campaign rally is not a press conference. She's the Vice President. She can handle the questions."



KAMALA SPOX: "We're gonna be… pic.twitter.com/v4oDLz2r4P — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 14, 2024 @Breaking911