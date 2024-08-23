Top Deals on NFL Rookie Jerseys

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The roar of the crowd. The crispness of that cool autumn air. Anybody know what season it is? What could be better than watching your favorite players tackle another NFL season on the gridiron? How about being in on the ground floor for the future of the sport?

Perhaps the only thing more exciting than watching a legend at the top of their game is watching a future legend lighting up the field. This season's rookie lineup features record breakers, Heisman Trophy winners and players who've already proven they can dominate.

From the first round of the NFL draft to Opening Day, it's time to show your support for tomorrow's Hall-of-Famers with an incredible lineup of team jerseys spotlighting the 2024 freshman class as they take on the biggest games of their young lives ... so far!

Welcoming the 2023 unanimous All-American and LSU's all-time leader in receiving yards, as well as the 2024 NFL draft's sixth overall pick, New York Giants fans are going to be on their feet all season long. Be among the first to show your support by pre-ordering the official Nike Malik Nabers' First Round Pick Player Game Jersey sporting his number.

With mesh side panels, and side splits at the hem, this machine-washable short-sleeve jersey moves with you as you try to keep up with Nabers on the field. And you can feel good about your choice, as part of Nike's Move to Zero journey toward zero carbon and zero waste, made with at least 55 percent recycle content.

Picked first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, show your support for USC Trojans' 2022 Heisman Trophy winner's NFL debut with the official Caleb Williams' F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey from Nike in navy vapor. After setting single-season records in both passing yards and touchdowns, you can bet the Windy City is about to be blown away by his prowess on the field.

Part of Nike's Move to Zero journey, this jersey is made with Dri-FIT technology to wick away moisture and features heat-sealed twill player name and number, as well as a Chainmaille mesh grill and metallic-effect NFL Shield at the collar.

Command attention and show your allegiance from the first home game with Nike's burgundy Jayden Daniels' First Round Pick Player Game Jersey, as the Washington Commanders welcome the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner to their roster. Heading into the NFL as a rookie, he's already set the single-season passer rating record and led the NCAA FBS in total yards. What will he do on the big stage?

Made of 100 percent polyester tricot with name, number, and team details screen printed on both sides, there will be no doubt which team you're backing, and what player you're most excited to see this season.

After leading the NCAA in total yards for the North Carolina Tar Heels, this NFL rookie was named the 2022 ACC Football Player of the Year. Now you can lead New England Patriots fans in welcoming the third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with Drake Maye's First Round Pick Player Game Jersey.

This officially licensed jersey by Nike is designed to keep up with you as you keep up with your new hometown favorite, and is durable through the washer and dryer, on low. With its loose fit, short sleeves, and mesh side panels, you'll be feeling light and breezy all game long.

How about receiving 13 touchdowns in one season to set a school record? This former Georgia Bulldog is a two-time national champ, a three-time All-American and is considered one of the greatest tight ends in college football history.

Fans of greatness definitely will definitely need Brock Bowers' Game Jersey from Nike to show their support for the future of Raider Nation. This classic fit white jersey features Bowers' name in the classic silver and black Raiders colors. You'll look so sharp, you might get asked to suit up for the game.

There's no pressure for any rookie joining the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, right? Well, If there's anyone worthy of the challenge, it's definitely this former Texas Longhorns wide receiver, who carries the 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine and has three All-Big 12 honors.

You can bet he'll be looking to add to his collection with a Chiefs three-peat at the Super Bowl, but they gotta get there first. Show your support from Day 1 with Xavier Worthy's First Round Pick Player Game Jersey. As he and the Chiefs fight to defend their title, you're guaranteed to be comfortable enough for the season-long journey.

The tenth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, this former Michigan Wolverine is staying close to home with the Minnesota Vikings. He helped Michigan to an undefeated season as a sophomore, what can he do as a pro freshman?

Now you're ready to cheer on his next exciting chapter with J.J. McCarthy's First Round Pick Player Game Jersey as he looks to add to his already incredible resume, including the 2023 Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, national championship, three Big Ten titles and a 27-1 college record as starting quarterback, setting a new NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision record for win percentage.

Talk about a sharp fit and a great look, Philadelphia Eagles fans will definitely want to expand their wardrobe with Quinyon Mitchell's First Round Pick Player Game Jersey. There's a reason this two-time all-conference selection from the Toledo Rockets was picked up in the first round, after all.

Mitchell became Toledo's first-ever player selected as a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and was selected first-team All-Mid-American Conference two seasons in a row, as well as for the 2024 Senior Bowl. The cornerback even tied a school record with four interceptions, and two pick sixes, in one game, becoming the national defensive player of the week.