Guess Who This Cheezin' Kid Turned Into!

Before this cheezin'-smilin' sweetie turned into a big-time YouTuber and social media star, he was just growing up in Jackson, Michigan with his TWELVE siblings and heading off to Michigan State University -- earning his marketing and social media degree.

This self-proclaimed "professional fangirl" began his venture on YouTube while in college and to this day, hops on his channel and shares his comedic take on pop culture. This goofball has amassed nearly 7 million subscribers on YouTube and is streaming on Twitch!