Bold Blazers to Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

A blazer is a wardrobe staple. They're perfect for the office, a night out on the town or just a casual lunch with the girls. And with a new season just around the corner, it might be time to update that wardrobe!

We've tracked down some of the best blazers to pair with jeans, skirts, dress pants and just about any top you had in mind.

Thanks to these low prices and Amazon's quick-shipping, you'll be refreshing your closet in no time!

The Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazers Open Front Long Sleeve Work Office Jackets Blazer is your ultimate "demure" look for work. Made from polyester, rayon and spandex the fabric is soft and comfortable to wear.

One reviewer called the material "good quality, as is the workmanship".

Another added the blazer was "very slimming, fabric isn't cheap feeling, shoulder pads are low profile -- just enough. Hits right at my hips, so it's the perfect length. Just enough stretch in the shoulders, too."

Coming in a range of colors the CRAZY GRID Womens Casual Blazer Jacket Long Sleeve Open Front Work Office Blazer Lapel Button Jacket is suitable for casual wear, street looks, work, party and even vacation.

One five-star-reviewer wrote: "The color of the jacket was beautiful."

Another also raved about the fit and how many compliments she receives whenever she puts it on, writing, "Love the color and fit. Get lots of compliments when I wear it. Would recommend."

CRAZY GRID Womens Casual Blazer Jacket Long Sleeve Open Front Work Office Blazer



Buy on Amazon



Now this blazer is for the ones who want to stand out! The Cnkwei Womens Casual Blazers Open Front Long Sleeve Lapel Collar Work Office Jacket is buttonless and bold, with two large front pockets perfect a phone, wallet and more!

"I AM IN LOVE!!!!! Oh, my word!!! This jacket is the most astonishing beautiful magenta color, and the quality is just top notch! It is a thick (but not heavy), very quality material," read one five-star review who went with a different color option.

Another has noted how "versatile" the blazer is: "The weight is perfect for all seasons. Dress it up or down. Fabric is nice and doesn’t look cheap and is lined so holds its shape. A good cut that runs TTS. I plan on ordering other colors."

Cnkwei Womens Casual Blazers Open Front Long Sleeve Lapel Collar Work Office Jacket



Buy on Amazon



It's time to mix it up, you have the block colors, now you need a pattern. This CRAZY GRID Women Business Casual Blazer Jacket Fashion with Lined Work Professional Suit Jacket is the perfect statement piece for any outfit.

Of the neutral brown coat made with soft fabric with a premium lining, one reviewer said: "This blazer is absolutely beautiful and great fit! Will order more!"

While another said she had trouble finding the right fit, "until I found this blazer"

CRAZY GRID Women Business Casual Blazer Jacket Fashion with Lined Work Professional Suit Jacket



Buy on Amazon



Sometimes you just want to elevate your look and the 2024 Fall Tweed Blazer Jacket for Women Fashion Casual Open Front Business Elegant Work Suit Top Pocket is just the way to do it.

The thicker fabric is going to keep you warm for this upcoming fall, while the coat also features gorgeous gold detailing on the buttons.

"Looks good, fits well, and was good quality. Very flattering to the figure. It is comfortable to wear, lightweight and does not wrinkle," one five-star reviewer said.

"This is a nicely made quality jacket. I'm 155 lbs, 5'9", and I went up to a Large so not to be snug. Fits perfect," added another. "I wore it on Easter with white with gold jewelry and it was so pretty and comfortable."

2024 Fall Tweed Blazer Jacket for Women Fashion Casual Open Front Business Elegant Work Suit Top Pocket



Buy on Amazon



The LookbookStore Womens Notched Lapel Pockets Button Work Office Blazer Jacket Suit will elevate any look! The blazer is made from polyester and comes with a full spot lining with a notched lapel style -- perfect for 9-5 and after 5 events!

"I have two of these. One pink, one blue. Super cute and fit well," one reviewer said of her numerous purchases.

While another said it was great quality: "This is a well made blazer. Lining is very nice."

LookbookStore Womens Notched Lapel Pockets Button Work Office Blazer Jacket Suit



Buy on Amazon



The Happy Sailed Womens Tweed Blazers Casual Long Sleeve Double Breasted Open Front Blazer Jackets Work Suits is a mix of polyester, viscose and cotton to give you that "old money" look currently trending!

One reviewer said it's like wearing luxury for a lower price: "This jacket looks and feels so luxe, it has real pockets which is great!"

"The double breasted style is perfect and fits me like it was literally made for me," another said.

Happy Sailed Womens Tweed Blazers Casual Long Sleeve Double Breasted Open Front Blazer Jackets Work Suits



Buy on Amazon



The PRETTYGARDEN Womens Casual Blazer 2024 Fall Fashion Long Sleeve Open Front Work Office Suit Jacket gives a more effortless style. It features a stylish lapel design a flattering cut with a drop waist which will shape your figure. Plus, it comes in a range of colors!

"This rose red jacket is beautiful. Could not believe the care that was taken to make the lining," one happy customer said.

"This blazer is incredibly flattering! It's versatile enough to transition seamlessly from a professional setting to a night out with jeans and a t-shirt. The lapels are particularly flattering as they elongate your figure beautifully," another noted about the cut.

PRETTYGARDEN Womens Casual Blazer 2024 Fall Fashion Long Sleeve Open Front Work Office Suit Jackets



Buy on Amazon



Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been making headlines for her fashion choices for years, now you can wear something she had a hand in designing! The Tommy Hilfiger Women's Tommy X Gigi Hadid Open Front Band Jacket is the ultimate twist on the classic blazer.

With brass-style buttons and band style fashion detailing, this jacket is a fashion statement must-have for any wardrobe!

"This jacket is soft and comfy, stylish at the same time. It fits well and is true to size, I recommend it," one commenter said before wishing it came in more colors for them to buy!

"Easy to wear knit jacket with great button front detail," another said before adding a few styling tips too. "Good length with jeans and a navy/white striped Tee for my Chanel look."

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Tommy X Gigi Hadid Open Front Band Jacket



Buy on Amazon



Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!