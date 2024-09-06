Dr Disrespect Returns To Streaming, Denies Sending Minor Inappropriate Msgs

Play video content DrDisRespect

Dr Disrespect has returned to the world of streaming -- two months after allegations surfaced he sent inappropriate messages to a minor -- and while he didn't avoid the elephant in the room, he used much of the time to exact revenge on his detractors.

"Why do this?" Disrespect asked. "What was the point? This was settled, professionally, and you knowing how black and white the internet is, you decided, you f***** rat, to leak the reported reason Twitch banned me in 2020."

It all stems from private messages -- known as whispers on Twitch -- between Dr. Disrespect and an individual who was believed to be underage at the time. He admits they talked, but says there was no sexting.

Disrespect wasn't done ... he also went in on another Twitch employee -- who he believes holds a grudge against him -- claiming the person encouraged the minor to send the messages to Twitch's Trust and Safety Team.

DD says Twitch's safety team deemed the messages weren't worth further action ... which should've been the end of things.

But, Disrespect claims his ex-manager was hellbent on ruining him, so he went to another division within Twitch, "cherry-picked messages," and it was ultimately decided he should be banned from the platform.

The issue was also brought to the attention of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, but they took no action.

Disrespect also believes that once Mixer -- a streaming platform that folded in 2020 -- Twitch was looking to bring in two of their biggest draws ... and wanted to cut him so they could afford those streamers.