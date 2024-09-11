TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

From work bags to to hobo bags and even big, quilted puffy totes, Amazon has got you covered when it comes to crossbody bags that fit your style.

Perfect for work, travel, the gym, or just a catch-all for the must-have items that make up your busy lifestyle, a good crossbody bag is an essential in any closet.

Carry your computer in style with this laptop tote for women.

This over-the-shoulder tote work bag is perfect for women who do not want to compromise function and style. Just the thing for work, business trips, meetings, college and more, this bag features a spacious design with multi-functionality. Made of vegan leather, this computer bag has two outer magnetic buckle pockets for easy and quick access, as well as a full-length metal zip enclosure to keep your belongings safe and secure.

Durable and lightweight, this water-resistant bag also comes with a thick padded laptop pocket that fits a 15.6-inch laptop or smaller, and features six small compartments, including a water bottle pocket, to keep your bag organized.

One 5-star reviewer praised the bag for being perfect for their laptop, "As someone who frequently travels for work, I needed a bag that could accommodate my 15-inch laptop along with all my essentials, and this bag does just that and more."

This Hobo bag is designed for the woman on the move.

Made of water-repellent light weight nylon fabric, this durable, tear resistant bad is not only fashion-forward, it's easy to wipe clean. Complete with two straps, this bag can be worn conveniently and comfortably in three ways -- as a tote, shoulder bag or crossbody.

And it can hold just about everything, from a large water bottle to your favorite book, to an umbrella and sportswear and of course your phone, keys, wallet and more.

One satisfied customer marveled at how nice and "sturdy" this boho bag was all while being easy to carry, "It has quite a few different compartments and I love the versatility of the ways I can carry it."

This Corduroy tote will be your new fall staple.

Super soft and lightweight, this water resistant corduroy tote is just the cozy bag swap you need to make for fall.

This bag is durable all while maintaining its lightness, leaving your plenty of room for all those on-the-go essentials -- with room for magazines, an iPad, a 13.5 inch laptop, makeup and more.

It's also practical, with two large slip pockets to make sure nothing falls out as well as compartments for your phone, charger, keys and water bottle.

The bag also comes with 100% cotton adjustable straps, making the bag usable as a tote bag with top-handles, a shoulder bag, or crossbody bag by wearing the strap.

Fit more than just the essentials in this Quilted Puffy tote.

The quilted bag is made of high quality nylon fabric and padded with cotton for a lightweight, soft but sturdy feel. With a wide shoulder strap, this bag can be used as a crossbody bag and or shoulder bag.

Suitable for daily use, this puffer tote can features one inner zipper pocket and two side zipper pockets, providing room for everything from the essentials to an iPad, umbrella, books, cosmetics, wallet, clothes and more.

One 5-star reviewer can't get over how "cute" this bag is, adding that it's the perfect addition to their fall wardrobe.

Step your fashion game up with this Michael Kors crossbody bag.

The Michael Kors crossbody in the brand's signature logo design comes complete with a mix-media gold-toned hardware chain to add to the bag's PVC exterior.

Its slim, compact profile makes it effortlessly portable, while a compartmentalized interior organizes small essentials with ease. Count on this crossbody style to carry you through the busiest of days.

One satisfied couldn't help but rave over the look and size of the bag noting that it not only has "lots of room for a wallet" but it's "great for every day use."

Sporty meets stylish with this North Face crossbody.

Get your explorer on with The North Face's Berkeley Crossbody Bag. Convenient, lightweight, and comfortable, this bag is meant for carrying everything from your water bottle to your cell phone.

It's also adjustable, coming complete with a detachable strap that allows for one-sided or cross-body carry. A combination of the Durable Water-Repellent finish and ample storage makes this the go-to choice for every outing, no matter the weather.

Small items can fit easily in a central compartment, with a divider pocket for organization. An external, fleece-lined, secure-zip pocket also comes in handy, storing smaller items such as sunglasses.

Get the "IT" bag of the season with this Bagsmart tote.

This quilted tote bag is suitable daily necessities but can do some heavy lifting too, with room for a 15.6 inch laptop, umbrella, water bottle, clothes and more.

Ultra lightweight, this bag weigh less than a pound and is made of soft and light Taslan fabric, making it easy to carry and perfect for travel. Versatile, this bag can be used it as a work bag, laptop bag, gym bag, beach tote or casual shoulder bag.

One 5-star reviewer called it "cute and durable," adding that it was the perfect bag for work.

You can't go wrong with a classic rocking MK's Charlotte Tote.

The Charlotte tote bag from Michael Kors is a timeless addition to your wardrobe.

It features two side slip pockets for quick access to your phone and keys, while its top-zip fastening opens to a spacious interior that’s designed to hold your essentials for a day at the office -- plus a change of clothes for the gym.

A detachable charm finishes this carryall for a trendy touch.

Stay stylin' with this True Religion side bag.

This medium size tote handbag features a stylish and fashionable aesthetic with a striking silver hardware design and large True Religion logo, making it perfect for work, beach trips, grocery shopping, the gym, or traveling.

This travel bag features a convenient removable and adjustable shoulder strap, a spacious main compartment with a front wall slip pocket to store your keys, cell phone, wallet, and other belongings, a back wall zipper pocket for small accessories and a magnetic snap closure to keep your valuables secure inside.

This bag is also super lightweight, making it easy to carry, with its durable blend of cotton and polyester mesh material also easy to clean

One satisfied customer loves the tote so much, that the bag has quickly become their "everyday bag."

