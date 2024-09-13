Hit-And-Run Suspect Drives Truck Onto Colorado Football's Folsom Field

It's already been a tumultuous season for Deion Sanders and his Colorado football team ... but this will certainly be the strangest thing to happen to the Buffaloes this year -- a suspected hit-and-run driver busted through stadium gates, and drove his truck all over their field!

According to police, they started receiving calls at around 6:45 PM Thursday after several hit-and-run accidents involving the same pickup truck. Witnesses on the scene told cops a blue pickup was in at least two crashes, and also struck trees and signs before leaving the area after nearly hitting a pedestrian.

Check out Folsom Field! A suspected hit-and-run driver drove out onto the field.



Apparently the dude smashed through the gate of the home of the Colorado Buffaloes.



Photo credit CBS Denver pic.twitter.com/RvHGCDQdjH — DeHuff Uncensored - Podcast (@dehuffpodcast) September 13, 2024 @dehuffpodcast

Cops eventually found the driver -- later identified as Karl Haglund of Massachusetts -- but he evaded capture. University police later caught up with him near the stadium, but not before he ran his truck through stadium gates and onto the field.

He came to a stop near the 40-yard line ... leading to a standoff with police. After some negotiating, a shirtless Haglund finally surrendered.

Haglund is now facing a slew of charges ... including Criminal attempt vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, vehicular eluding, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash, obstruction of a peace officer and trespassing.

Luckily for the Buffaloes, the team does not play at home this week -- instead they travel to take on Colorado State in a rematch of their heated game last season.