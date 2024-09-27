Football Stadium Essentials For Game Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Football season is in full swing and if you're lucky enough, you'll be heading to your favorite team's stadium to watch the pros sometime soon!

But before you catch a game IRL, make sure you've got all the essentials for a successful outing in your seats or tailgating -- from clear backpacks for all your belongings to cozy outerwear to keep warm.

Of course, be sure to check your stadium's policies ahead of time to ensure special items are permitted!

The temperature may be getting chilly but you'll be staying warm at your next football game with this heated stadium seat . This rechargeable and portable seat cushion will keep you cozy with three temperature levels for all weather conditions. And on top of its heating functionality, it also features a massage setting to soothe your muscles while you enjoy the game.

This lightweight stadium seat can be worn as a backpack for easy transport and also comes with a cupholder and mesh pockets for storage. Plus the whole thing is waterproof in case it starts raining -- or even snowing!

When football season is over, use it again and again for camping trips, outings to the beach and other outdoor sports.

Don't get caught up at security when heading into the venue -- be sure to bring along a stadium approved clear backpack ! This see-through bag will fit all the necessities, from your keys and cards to your cell phone and snacks.

While the 12" backpack is mostly composed of tear resistant PVC material, it also features seams and straps that come in a variety of colors. This bag is lightweight, easy to clean, and will come in handy for all kinds of events!

"I have been to a stadium concert, a NFL game state-side, and a NFL game in London, all with this backpack, all with no issues! The dimensions are perfect for anyone who is like me and tends to overpack," one five-star reviewer wrote.

You'll never be cold at a game again in this cozy wearable stadium blanket ! This unisex hooded poncho features a storage pocket and is made from insulated materials that's guaranteed to keep you warm through all four quarters of the game. Available in several colors as well as a variety of sizes, it also folds up in a portable carrying bag in case you need to shed a few layers.

And when football season is over, be sure to keep your stadium blanket handy because it's also perfect for hockey games, camping trips and other outdoor events.

Let everyone hear just how passionate you are about your team with this collapsible stadium horn . This fun noisemaker, also known as a Vuvuzela, comes in a set of four and a variety of colors. It’s small and easy to store but expands up to 24 inches when fully extended. It's sure to capture everyone’s attention, no matter where you are.

"These are so much fun, and sooooo loud!!!!!! I love that they come in pieces as they are compact and portable. The assembly was easy and self explanatory. I think the bright color is great and is visible in a crowd," one five-star reviewer wrote.

If you're looking for another way to make some noise at the game, try out this handheld air horn . Simply push the bottom handle to sound the horn and get the crowd going. With 130 dB sound output, it can be heard from up to a mile away.

And don't worry about this air horn running out in the middle of the game. It doesn't rely on compressed air so it can be used time and time again for all of your exciting events. Plus, the can is super sturdy and rust-resistant.

Don't worry about your seats being in the nosebleeds, just bring along these Vortex Optics Triumph binoculars . See everything that goes on down on the field with these water, fog, and shockproof binoculars. With such excellent image quality, it'll be like you’re standing on the sidelines.

Plus with an unlimited, unconditional, lifetime warranty, you're guaranteed years of use out of these binoculars for all of your sporting needs.

One five-star review customer wrote: "Hands down these are amazing for the price you pay. Quality built, clear images, easy to use, light weight but not cheap light weight…You really can't go wrong with these for an all around general purpose binocular with everything you need and then some, like their no hassle lifetime warranty!"

Keep your game day drinks at the perfect temperature with a BrüMate Hopsulator Juggernaut can cooler . Perfect for 24 oz tall boys or 22 oz bombers, this double-walled stainless steel can holder features an extra copper layer that keeps drinks 20x colder than a standard neoprene can cooler.

One happy customer wrote: "This makes your last sip just as cold as your first. It's easy to use, looks great, and would be a great gift for the guy in your life that's hard to buy for. Anyone would enjoy this to be honest, I sure do."

Stay warm at any game this winter with HotHands hand and toe warmers . With heat that lasts for up to 10 hours, all you have to do is shake these air-activated heat packs to get the warmth circulating. Use the hand warmers underneath your gloves or insert the toe warmers into your shoes for the ultimate heat hack when you’re outside at a cold weather game.

This Amazon deal comes with 48 individual hand warmers and 16 individual toe warmers in every pack, so it'll keep you toasty all season long.

