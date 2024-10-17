Halloween 2024 Party Supplies And Decor

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're planning on throwing a Halloween bash for all of your boos this season, make sure you're stocked up on all the most petrifying party supplies!

Get your space decked out with spooky table decor, like a spiderweb dinnerware set and witches cauldron serving bowls. Then set the mood with an eerie layer of fog from a smoke machine. There's even a kit to host your very own costume contest!

With just two weeks before Halloween, Amazon will make sure everything shows up with plenty of time to spare!

Add a unique flair to your festive Halloween table with these Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls .

This set of three bowls comes hanging from an iron rack with accompanying hooks, ensuring it remains stable, strong and durable -- even with all those trick-or-treaters reaching for what's inside. Use it to store all your Halloween goodies or fill it to the brim with decorations and delight all your guests.

"I am obsessed with Halloween, and these little cauldrons make the perfect candy holder for the middle of my kitchen table. It was so easy to put together, and super cute," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Add a chilling touch to your Halloween decor with this authentic looking Ceramic Skull Bowl Set .

This set includes one large 50 oz bowl and a matching 12 oz dish, perfect for festive treats and candy. And when the scary season is over, skull lovers can still use these bowls for everyday meals like soup and cereal. Plus, they’re microwave and dishwasher safe, allowing for total ease of use and cleanup.

"This set of ceramic skulls are thick, and sturdy," one customer shared. "At Halloween you see cheap plastic skulls and they are fine for some purposes, but THESE are a whole different, much higher quality, well-made set of skulls."

Share all your ghostly messages with this festive Coffin Letter Board .

With 500 letters and over 80 emojis included, you'll be able to personalize your board with anything from song lyrics to movie quotes to a countdown to Halloween! Display it in your home by resting it on its matching wooden stand or hang it on the wall with the sawtooth hanger.

"This was such a great buy! The quality is outstanding & it comes with enough letters & symbols that you can't run out of what you need. The stand is great too because you can adjust it to your liking!" one happy customer wrote.

Spooky meets elegant with this gothic Spiderweb Dinnerware Set .

Host your own Halloween dinner party with this high-quality 16-piece ceramic set. With its matte black finish and embossed webbed design, it's perfect for a group of four and includes dinner plates, salad plates, bowls, and handled mugs. Plus, since everything is dishwasher safe, cleanup will be a breeze.

One happy customer wrote, "I have been dreaming of a perfect dish set like this for our year-round spooky home. This set is a beautiful black matte with a lovely spider web design."

Keep your drinks icy all night long with this Inflatable Graveyard Drink Cooler .

These haunting beverage containers are sold in a set of two and feature a moonlit graveyard scene. Each of these leak proof coolers can hold up to 120 12 oz beverages -- and will still have room for ice.

When you're grabbing your drink, just make sure to avoid the inflatable zombie hand that sticks out amid all the beverages!

If you're hosting a spooky soirée at home or in the office, a Halloween Party Tableware Kit is guaranteed to come in handy.

This 120 piece set of supplies includes enough plates, napkins, cups, and forks for up to 24 guests.

Featuring a black and white design with skulls and bats, this disposable package deal will easily elevate any celebration -- and will make for really easy cleanup!

Capture all your memories this Halloween in front of a festive Party Photo Booth Backdrop .

Set up these orange, purple and black metallic streamers by using the adhesive and place them in front of any doorway, window or wall! Grab some fun or frightening props and pose for some truly terrifying photos.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "This made my Halloween photo op stand out. It looks so cute, it was durable and the adhesive worked really great. I paired it with a set of balloons and loved the result."

What's a Halloween party without a costume contest?

Make things official with this Costume Contest Supply Kit that has all you need to kick off the event. It includes a ballot box and 40 voting cards featuring categories like "Funniest Costume" and "Best Group Costume."

Plus, it also comes with prizes for the winners! Hand out 10 different ribbons as well as 10 gold skeleton trophies which come with stickers for easy customization.

Add a spooky vibe to any event with your very own Fog and Smoke Machine .

This easy-to-use device is small but mighty and can fill a room with an eerie layer of fog in just minutes. Its 250 ml tank can hold enough of the non-toxic solution to ensure the fog will last all night long. Plus, it also comes equipped with LED lights to add to the atmosphere. Use the bluetooth remote to choose from 13 different color settings and effects, including strobe, smooth, flash and fade.

"This is my first time owning a fog machine - I finally bought this one and WOW, it is fantastic! I had to refill it twice during Halloween night, but it's super easy to refill," one customer wrote. "I absolutely loved this fog machine, and can't wait to use it for years to come. Great purchase!!"

Serve up whatever you’re brewing this Halloween in a spine-chilling Skull Drink Dispenser .

This one gallon plastic container is durable and features a screw on lid and spigot. It's both functional and a fitting piece of decor, so it's perfect for any Halloween events you've got on your calendar this season.

"Looks cool. Works great. Can't wait to use it at our annual Halloween party!" one happy customer wrote.

Your witches cauldron will be bubbling with this fun Pumpkin Bubble Machine .

Perfect for indoors or outdoors, this interactive decoration will fill your space with hundreds of bubbles in just a matter of minutes. It also features spooky sound effects and flashing lights. With over one hour of runtime in "Halloween" mode, it will captivate your littlest trick-or-treaters or party guests.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "It adds a whimsical touch to our Halloween decorations, creating a fun and festive atmosphere both indoors and outdoors. The machine produces a steady stream of bubbles, which delights kids and adults alike, making it perfect for parties or trick-or-treaters."