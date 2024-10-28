Amazon Deals on Movie Night Essentials

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Get movie theater popcorn right at home with your very own Microwave Popcorn Popper .

Skip the pre-packaged popcorn bag and simply add your kernels to this durable BPA-free silicone bowl and pop it in the microwave -- no oil needed. Then, when it's done, add your favorite seasonings right into the bowl. With the capacity to craft 15 cups of popcorn in just minutes, you'll have enough popcorn for the whole fam!

"I really didn't expect this to work all that well but it's amazing. All the kernels popped and the popcorn was done quickly. No hovering to avoid burning it. No oil needed. If you can use a microwave you can use this," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Make movie night come to life with a Portable Mini Projector .

This easy-to-use device will have you watching movies wherever you are in no time. Simply connect it to any movie streaming service through your computer, smartphone, DVD player or TV stick. With 1080P full HD supported resolution and built-in speakers, it'll feel like you’re at the movie theater -- even in your backyard.

Plus, it comes with an 80 inch screen that's anti-wrinkle and easy to fold up when you're done. You can even throw it in the wash when it gets dirty!

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I am really impressed by its performance, especially for the price point. The projector is compact, lightweight, and easy to set up, making it perfect for movie nights at home or even outdoor use."

Easily set up your projector wherever you are with this Projector Stand Tripod .

Able to hold a variety of different devices, including laptops and speakers, this stand features a 15" x 11" tray and extends up to 46.5 inches high. It can even tilt 180° so your device can project on hard to reach areas -- but have no worries about anything falling thanks to its non-slip mat and safety straps.

One reviewer wrote: "I love this stand and it allows me to set up my projector so fast and easily. I tend to use it more than I thought! Definitely worth the money."

Always have trouble picking out which movie to watch? These Horror Movie Scratch Off Cards will make things fun!

This pack of the top 50 horror flicks was selected by entertainment industry pros and guarantees everyone will enjoy movie night. Simply use the clues to pick a card and then scratch to reveal what movie you'll be watching!

To make things easy, all the flicks all available on Prime Video. And if you're not a fan of horror, these cards are available in a variety of movie genres.

"My husband and I are avid horror fans but sometimes we get stuck in a rut of what to watch. We take turns picking from the deck and trying to guess what movie it is with the description of genre, length and year it came out," one happy customer wrote.

No movie night is complete without treats so make sure you load up these Movie Theater Snack Trays with some of your favorite foods!

Your guests will get a kick out of the concession stand style trays with space for a drink, box of candy -- and, of course, your popcorn. This movie night supply kit also comes with popcorn boxes in a cool red and white striped print.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "These are great for movie nights with the kids! Bags hold a decent amount of popcorn, trays are sturdy and not flimsy/cheap, and easy to hold everything. Definitely recommend these!"

Getting popping on movie night with this Gourmet Popcorn Variety Pack !

There's something for everyone in this set, which comes packed with a ton of different popcorn options. Along with a variety of different kernels, like Golden Classic and Ruby Crunch, it includes five popcorn seasonings: Classic Salted Butter, Cheesy Garlic Parmesan, Better White Cheddar, Creamy Dreamy Chive, and Fiery Hot Pepper.

"My husband likes fancy popcorn. We make it in brown paper lunch sacks in the microwave and each kid can flavor their own. It is a fun family movie tradition and can be easily used for different occasions such as parties and Father/Mother’s day," one customer wrote.

Light up the night with these Movie LED Light Up Letters .

If you're looking to brighten up your movie night decor, these fun LED marquee letters spell out "MOVIE" and feature a red reflective surface. Measuring 6.3 inches in height, they're perfect for the snack table, bar cart or right next to the TV screen. Just use AA batteries to get things going and have glowing letters all night long.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "The set of 5 red mirrored movie marquee letters are a good addition to a popcorn table. They are lightweight and sturdy."

Your kids are sure to be comfy in these cool Classic Bean Bag Chairs .

These chairs come filled with the perfect amount of beans and are covered in a super soft and stain-resistant faux fur fabric. At 18" high, these medium sized bean bags are perfect for kids and teens, whether it's movie night or they're just lounging around the house.

"I recently tried this bean bag chair for my kiddo and it’s been a game changer for his relaxation time. The soft fabric and supportive filling mold perfectly making it incredibly comfortable for lounging or reading. It's lightweight and easy to move, which is a plus. It's a cozy addition to my son’s room that I highly recommend for anyone looking to enhance their comfort!" one reviewer wrote.

Stay cozy all throughout your movie with this super cute Checkered Fleece Throw Blanket .

Available in a variety of colors and sizes, this snug blanket is made from soft microfiber polyester and will keep you warm even on the coolest nights. Plus, it's also perfect to use as decor, whether you drape it across your couch or fold it at the end of your bed.

One happy customer wrote: "I recently purchased this throw blanket for guests to use while relaxing on the couch, and honestly, I'm tempted to keep it for myself. The blanket is incredibly soft, offering a luxurious feel that’s hard to resist. Despite being thin, it provides ample warmth and comfort. It's the perfect blend of coziness without being too bulky."

Take movie night to the next level with this Tabletop S'mores Roaster .

It's easier than ever to have a fun campfire treat with this indoor s'mores maker. Its flameless heater is electric powered and keeps things safe for everyone in the family. It comes with four roasting forks and four detachable compartments to hold all of the necessities, from graham crackers to marshmallows.

A five-star reviewer wrote: "I got this for occasional family fun but my husband has used it multiple times a week! It takes a few minutes to heat up but it's very easy to control the color of your marshmallow. It's the perfect size for maybe 2 people at a time and the trays fit together nicely. Great for the cost."