Stay Warm This Winter with UGG Shoes, Boots, and Slippers for Men

You know 'em, you love 'em, but your feet will love you even more for wrapping them inside the warmest shoes on the market. There's a reason UGG has become the signature footwear for those colder fall and winter months, ushering in its own fashion movement.

It's not just their stylish look, but that signature wool interior that keeps your feet dry and toasty warm all day long! Everyone knows that classic UGG look for women, but these incredible boots, shoes and slippers come in gorgeous, sturdy, and practical men's styles, too. There's no need to sacrifice style for warmth and comfort when UGG has got you and your feet covered!

You'll feel like you're walking on air with these incredible comfortable UGG Men's Venture Daze Mini Ankle Boots. It's that signature 10mm UGGplus wool sockliner that adds that extra boost of comfort. No blisters, no aches and pains, just pure satisfaction!

The suede upper design atop a thick rubber sole ensure maximum movability, while a variety of colors ensure you can find the right show for your style. These boots come in black-over-black, burnt olive-over-charcoal, chestnut-over-ceramic, and red jasper-over-black. Indoor or outdoor, you can't go wrong!

For a sturdier outdoor design, you'll want to check out the UGG Men's Hayden Moc Moccasin. Available in stylish black and chestnut colors, the stitch design and lace-up feature ensures the perfect fit for all your activities, while the leather mudguard helps keep them clean and longer-lasting.

The sole is made from an ethylene vinyl acetate, tough enough for any terrain, while that signature 10mm UGGplush wool sockliner makes sure they're just as comfortable inside as they are rugged on the outside.

With winter coming, that means snow in many climates. Be prepared for your feet to feel secure, dry and warm with UGG Men's Butte Distressed Snow Boots. The calf high cut can handle most snow drifts, while the cinch string tie ensures a closed fit.

These boots are made with a waterproof membrane bootie on the inside all the way to the waterproof leather outside, and even a water repellant coating on the tongue. On top of that, they're cold-weather rated to -20˚C/-4˚F so you can stay out as long as you need!

A slipper comfortable enough to wear around the house when you just don't want to go around in your bare feet, but with a solid enough sole you can step outside to pick up a package or run to the car -- even if the ground is wet. The versatile UGG Men's Classic Slip On Slipper is the perfect accessory for any comfy fit.

The sleek design comes in a variety of colors to suit your style or mood, while its polyester-blend suede and 10mm sheepskin insole mean it's luxuriously soft while also being fully machine washable offering unparalled convenience and comfort.

Available in blue, black, or brown shades, you can match the UGG Men's Tasman Cali Wave Sneaker with any style for a great look. The reflective underlays add extra visibility, while the tie-less design offers convenience in slipping them off and on, without sacrificing a secure fit.

Made of eco suede on top and 60% upcycled wool, 40% lyocell lining on the inside, the 17mm sheepskin insole offers UGG's signature soft fit in a machine washable format. These sneakers can live life as hard as you do, and bounce right back after a good cleaning, ready for more.

Sturdy on the outside and soft and comfortable on the inside. Wrap your feet in clouds as you relax in style with UGG Men's Leather Ascot Slippers. Made from 100% leather with a solid rubber sole, this slipper doesn't sacrifice quality for durability and the guarantee of secure footing on any surface.

The rubber outsole provides the stability while the 17mm UGGplush 80% upcycled wool, 20% lyocell sockliner and foam footbed offers the feeling of your feet being held in a cozy embrace. Safety and security? Would more could you want!

Warm and durable for any weather when you don't want to put on a full shin-high boot, the UGG Men's Neumel Boot splits the difference with its ankle fit in a huge variety of colors that still offers that UGG softness on the inside, and sturdy sole for support on any terrain.

Made from 100% leather, the super soft suede exterior only hints at the even softer UGGpure wool interior that keeps your feet cozy and warm no matter the weather. This versatile boot ties for extra support and security, but is still relaxing enough to wear with almost any outfit for going out, or just hanging out around the house.

Why mess with a classic? This is the style that put UGG on the map, so you definitely can't go wrong if you pick up a pair of UGG Men's Classic Short Boots. They slide right on, fit comfortable over or under a pair of jeans, and they feel as comfortable as they look.

One man admitted he'd been buying this fit for his wife and daughters for years, but never considered them for himself, Then, tired of cold feet, he gave it a shot. "I didn't understand the hype," he commented in a 5-star review, calling the comfort, quality and warmth "unparalleled."

The same classic fit, just a little lower on the shin. Men who prefer a lower cut will find the same comfort and warmth with a pair of UGG Classic Mini Men's Boots, which comes in a variety of different colors. Convenient slip-on for a quick fit when you need to take care of something right now.

Even better, these boots are easy to clean when that something causes a splash by simply wiping the boots with a damp cloth. Made from quality cow suede on top and 100% sheepskin inside with a Nylon binding, this boot is built for long-lasting comfort and convenience.

Designed for the toughest winter weather, don't get caught out in the cold without a pair of UGG Men's Classic Short Weather Hybrid Boot. When you're trudging through thick snow, slush, and ice, it's all about keep that cold precipitation outside and your feet nice and warm inside.

This boot offers an elastic lace and toggle to ensure a tight fit around your shin while the extended waterproof, seam-sealed sole guarantees both a dry fit, and a warm one as these boots are cold-weather rated to -20˚C/-4˚F.