Thanksgiving Day Turkey Needs

It's officially November which means Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away. Making such a large meal for the fam can take some prep work -- so we gathered up everything you need to get cooking like a pro!

From a turkey brine kit to make sure your poultry is seasoned right, to a stainless steel roasting pan and even decorative paper frills, you'll wow your friends and family around the dinner table.

Even if you're not the one cooking this holiday season, these kitchen must-haves are sure to be a big help to the chef in your family.

You can keep things simple in the kitchen thanks to the Urban Accents Gourmet Gobbler Turkey Brine Kit .

Don't stress about how you'll be seasoning your turkey because this kit comes with everything you need to make the juiciest and tastiest bird ever. The day before Thanksgiving, simply take your turkey, up to 24 lbs, and marinate it in the brine -- crafted from the perfect blend of salt, sugar, savory herbs with a touch of citrus.

Let it sit in the fridge overnight and just before you’re ready to cook, coat it in the included Smoky Peppercorn and Herb Rub. Put it in the oven and it'll be ready for the dinner table in no time!

One five-star reviewer wrote: "The kit made the entire brining process a breeze, resulting in a moist and succulent turkey that was the star of the Thanksgiving table."

This Thanksgiving, give your kitchen accessories an upgrade with this Turkey Baster with Silicone Suction Bulb .

Ensure your turkey is golden brown while it's cooking with this handy baster, made from high-quality food-grade silicone and stainless steel that can withstand heat up to 450°F. This package deal also includes two stainless steel needles for tenderizing and adding flavor to your poultry. Plus, it also comes with a cleaning brush, making cleanup a breeze.

"I finally got tired of having to replace my plastic basters due to the fine cracks that would form over time," one reviewer wrote. "Overall I wanted something more durable & I think this will be it! It looks nice, gets the job done, & is very well made."

Every bite of turkey will be flavorful and juicy with this Meat Injector Syringe Kit .

Infuse your poultry with your favorite seasonings from the inside out using this high-quality meat injector made from food-grade stainless steel. This kit includes three differently sized needles for whatever marinade you're using. Made to last, this heavy duty kitchen tool will be used by your household chef for years to come.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "This is a really excellent quality syringe-style meat injector ... This is going to come in really handy for injecting brine and butter into my Thanksgiving turkey, I'm so excited! Works really great on chicken, too. Overall, very satisfied with this product."

Take the guesswork out of cooking your turkey with the CHEF iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer .

You'll whip up Thanksgiving dinner like a pro, with no concerns about serving undercooked meat. This smart cooking thermometer provides real-time temperature updates sent directly to your phone including notifications about when to flip and estimated time left.

The meat probe, made from stainless steel, can withstand temperatures up to 752°F in any cooking environment -- from ovens to deep fryers to slow cookers. It’s even dishwasher safe.

"I love how easy it is. I just tell the app what I'm cooking, what level of cookedness (med rare, etc), and the method of cooking, it does the rest. I can grill without babysitting too much," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Ditch the disposable aluminum pans and invest in an Cuisinart 16-Inch Roaster for all your poultry cooking needs.

This sturdy triple ply stainless steel roasting pan is designed to hold turkeys, chickens, and other large roasts for all of your holiday meals. It allows heat to circulate and lets meat drain as it cooks, ensuring a perfect roast. When it's ready, the riveted stainless steel handles make taking it out of the oven safe and hassle free.

One happy customer wrote: "The size is perfect for large family gatherings or holiday meals. It easily accommodates a big turkey or a large roast with plenty of room for vegetables around the sides. The riveted stainless steel handles are sturdy and provide a secure grip, making it easy to transfer the roaster in and out of the oven."

Keep your kitchen safe from burns with this KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set .

These silicone mitts are heat resistant up to 500°F to safely shield hands from the heat while handling hot pans and dishes. They're also water resistant for additional protection from hot spills and have a textured, ribbed stripe design for a more secure grip. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of colors to match your kitchen's vibe.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I bought these because I had been using just the square oven protectors and one slipped and I got a horrible burn on my hands. These mitts are amazing! I never feel any heat through them and they aren’t stiff. Flexible, comfortable, and easy to clean as well."

Add a little flair to your turkey with these Regency Wraps Paper Frills .

These decorative holders for poultry legs add the perfect finishing touch to any holiday meal. Simply put the delicate white paper caps on your turkey's legs after it comes out of the oven. It's an excellent finishing touch and takes your meal presentation to the next level.

"I had never used turkey frills before but was hosting my first Thanksgiving dinner at my home so I decided to work on presentation as well as taste. These frills worked great and added a nice touch to a delicious dinner," one happy customer wrote.

If you're in a silly, goofy mood this Thanksgiving, make your guests laugh with these Roasted Turkey Hats .

Available in a pack of three, these hilarious novelty turkey-shaped hats fit most heads from kids to adults. Made of soft 100% plush polyester material, this fun hat will keep your head warm even in chilly temperatures.

A very happy customer wrote: "Good hat for Thanksgiving, or any other turkey related festivities, 10 out of 10 would recommend."

Put your gratitude on display with this festive Thankful Apron .

Perfect for the Thanksgiving holiday, this red plaid apron features two light green pockets and bow to tie around your waist. On top, it includes a wreath graphic along with the phrase "thankful" in a chic script. It's crafted from 100% cotton and comes in one size that fits most -- and is machine washable, making it easy to clean.

"So cute for all my Fall cooking. I thought it was so well made that I even ordered and sent one to a friend. I'd buy this product or one made by this company in another pattern in a heartbeat. I was very happy with the purchase," one reviewer wrote.