Self-care is important for everyone and is essential for improving one's mental health.

And while there are many different forms of self-care, one of the most popular is via skincare and beauty products, giving your skin and body some TLC!

From bestselling face masks to de-puffing ice rollers, these self-care and wellness items from Amazon will make you feel like you're at a day at the spa!

There's a reason the BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask is a best-selling viral product. This sheet mask -- which can be used for all skin types -- provides deep hydration, tightens pores, and helps brighten skin.

With over 7,000 reviews on Amazon, the product has received the Amazon's Choice label.

"Yes!!! Finally a mask that I can feel and see working, and with results that last," a five-star reviewer wrote on Amazon. "I have sensitive dry skin, live in a very dry climate, and even with drinking insane amounts of water and using a humidifier- my skin never feels hydrated. I used ONE of these masks so far 4 days ago and my skin still feels hydrated and soft. Initially I thought I’d have to use another one right away to give myself a hydrating boost but I truly think one a week will be enough."

Feel like you're at the spa with the BAIMEI IcyMe gua sha and jade roller tools set. The tools help with muscle tension relief and reduce facial puffiness. The jade roller provides cooling relief and energizes the skin, while the gua sha's benefits include lifting skin, improving fine lines, and shaping your jawline. IcyMe recommends keeping the tools in the fridge overnight for helping reducing morning puffiness!

"The Icy Me Jade Roller & Gua Sha set is everything and more," a happy reviewer said. "Roller glides across my face very easy. The entire process is comfortable and so easy! The products are built high quality. I originally bought the set for pain relief due to lymphatic issues. I have got relief and my face seems to appear less puffy. I would suggest this and gift to anyone! Great value for your money!"

Want to wake up with hydrated lips? Then, you must add the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask to your cart immediately! This bestselling lip mask is loved by tens of thousands of Amazon customers for a reason! The intensive care mask -- which is made of Laneige's Berry Fruit Complex, Murumuru seed, and shea butter -- nourishes and delivers lasting moisture while you sleep, making to so you wake up with a smooth, supple and hydrated pout.

One five-star reviewer called the lip mask "absolutely the ONLY product that has EVER worked for me!" writing that the product helped her with her health issues. "If you're like me, and so many others, & have been struggling for a long time trying to find something that will actually help your dry, cracked, & peeling lips, this is the product to accomplish your goal!" the person added in part.

Your hands need skincare too -- and the Aquaphor Repairing Hand Masks are perfect for repairing dry skin. These moisturizing gloves offer intensive hydration in just 10 minutes. The masks are infused with avocado oil, shea butter, and Aquaphor's signature ingredients of provitamin B5, glycerin and bisabolo. They are great for any self-care night, and also make good stocking stuffers!

"This is an easy way to get your hands the extra moisture it needs when you need it," a satisfied customer wrote. "I know that lotions can do the same thing but spending a bit of time penetrating the skin with these gloves really help hydrate my hands and keep them moisturized longer. I like to use these right before bedtime as a treat to myself."

Bags be gone -- energize your tired and puffy under eyes with the grace & stella under eye masks! These eye patches are like energy drinks for your eyes, brightening, revitalizing, and moisturizing the under eye area with cooling and anti-inflammatory properties, including hyaluronic acid, glycerin, sea moss, and amino acids. This item from Amazon comes with 24 pairs of gold eye masks that will help you get selfie-ready in no time!

"After using these grace & stella under-eye masks for 3-4 months, they’ve become a regular part of my skincare routine," a happy customer wrote. "The gold patches are not only refreshing but have noticeably reduced the appearance of dark circles. Each pair feels luxurious and stays in place, making them perfect for a quick self-care boost. They’re soothing, hydrating, and ideal for tired eyes, providing a brightened, well-rested look with consistent use."

Wake up your skin with the ESARORA Ice Roller! Throw this roller head in the freezer before using, take it out, and roll it up and down the treatment area on your face, especially around the eye area. And voilà! Watch the roller at work. This eye roller helps muscle massage, relieves muscle pain, and promotes lymph circulation, and also provides cold therapy to calm the skin and sculpt the jawline. Another benefit to the roller? It provides relief from migraines and headaches.

The item -- which has the Amazon's Choice label -- comes in a variety of colors, so you can choose your favorite!

"I use this when I have a migraine or just feel puffy in my face," a five-star review wrote. "Good design so that it’s easy to roll on face. It stays cold for quite some time which is really nice. I am glad I bought this."

For those searching for a good quality clay mask to add to their routine, look no further than the Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask.

This cooling clay mask -- which comes from the Korean brand Innisfree -- is infused with Volcanic Clusters to help absorb excess sebum and AHA to help exfoliate dead skin and minimize the appearance of pores.

"This clay mask will leave you will baby soft skin and clear pores," an Amazon customer wrote, calling the product a "skincare staple." They added, "I have tried a variety of clay masks and this is a great value and super effective at getting junk out. My skin is always glowy after."

Keep calm and depuff on with the MonetBeauty Ice Globes! Help give yourself a cryo facial at home -- or have a self-care night with your friends! -- by using these ice-cooling globes. The globes -- which are made of high-grade, thick glass and a non-toxic antifreeze liquid -- can help restore your skin's natural radiance, minimize fine lines and wrinkles, cool eyes to reduce puffiness, and brighten complexion and tighten pores.

"These ice globes are amazing! I love that they're made out of glass and not plastic because they're thick and durable," a happy customer wrote. "They're such good quality and work so well on my skin. I got these for my rosacea and it really calms down the redness. I use them over moisturizer so it glides smoothly across my face. AMAZING!"

Turn your daily shower into a spa with the Body Restore Shower Steamers! This set comes with six different essential oil-based aromatherapy tablets -- including eucalyptus mint, jasmine, bergamot, lavender, and more -- that dissolve in the shower. These shower bombs last longer than typical shower steamers and are essential for anyone who wants to relax and unwind naturally as the tablets are made of natural essential oils. This set also makes a great gift for a loved one!

"Shower steamers have been a total game-changer for my Self-Care Sundays!" a five-star reviewer said. "These little aromatic wonders are so easy to use -- just place one on the floor of the shower, and as the water hits it, it releases a soothing fragrance that transforms the entire bathroom into a mini spa. I love how the steamers provide an immersive, calming experience without the hassle of running a bath."

If you haven't jumped on the snail mucin bandwagon -- we won't blame you -- the COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Masks are an easy way to test out the Korean brand's bestselling formula. The masks are drenched with the Snail 96 Mucin Power Essense, which provides intense hydration, repairs damaged skin, relieves redness, and lightens acne scars.

And don't worry, no snails were harmed in the making of COSRX's Snail Mucin! Also, all of the brand's products are formulated with skin-friendly ingredients -- so it's a must-have product for any skincare afionado.

Amazon customers rave about the mask, with one customer calling it the "holy grail mask for hydration and glowing skin!"

"I am absolutely in love with the COSRX Snail Mucin Mask!" the person wrote. "From the first use, my skin felt hydrated, plump, and incredibly soft. The snail mucin is a miracle ingredient -- it calms any irritation and gives my skin a beautiful, dewy glow."