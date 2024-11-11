Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jay Glazer Defends Michael Strahan Following Anthem Stance Uproar

JAY GLAZER MICHAEL STRAHAN'S A GOOD GUY ... Defends Cohost Over Anthem Stance Uproar

Jay Glazer came to the defense of Michael Strahan a day after Michael was under fire from critics online for being “disrespectful” for his stance during a FOX Sports Veterans Day broadcast special.

Jay posted on X on Monday in response to the backlash of his friend and colleague shedding light on Michael’s deep rooted respect for the military and his quiet contributions to veterans. Jay notes how MS learned from his dad and how his time living on an Army base shaped him into who he is.

Jay said, "I know these days people want to be angry fast but maybe first, how is THIS for a novel idea. ASK him if he’s protesting something. When you protest you want people to know, don’t ya?"

He ended with, "He was NOT, just got caught up in how beautiful the whole moment was during the anthem and didn’t think about it. Ask the dude before forming an angry mob, but also maybe find out alllll he’s done for our veterans over the years."

FOX Sports

In case you missed it, as part of the broadcast's salute to service ahead of Sunday's NFL games -- Michael and his “Fox NFL Sunday” colleagues stood side by side for a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. Everyone but Michael listened to the song with their right palms on their hearts ... Michael left his hands crossed down by his waist.

Many online called it disrespectful. Michael has yet to publicly make a statement on the backlash he's receiving.

