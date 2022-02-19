Jay Glazer Opens Up About Importance Of Mental Health ... 'We Deserve To Stay Alive'

Play video content TMZSports.com

If anyone is going through it right now ... watch this clip.

Jay Glazer has an invaluable reminder for those battling mental health struggles ... telling TMZ Sports it's important for everyone to remember "we deserve to stay alive."

The Fox Sports insider let his emotions pour out last week ... saying his own personal bout with mental health is what sparked his desire to be so vocal about the topic.

"I've been on the drive for mental health because ... look at just this last week and a half," Glazer said. "Miss USA was the most beautiful woman in the world, felt lonely. Jeremy Giambi we just saw in sports. I actually just had somebody in my crew commit suicide yesterday."

"It's an epidemic because ... that's why I'm talking out so much about it. I ain't trying to villainize it, but we deserve to stay alive."

Glazer -- who's established a reputation for breaking some of the NFL's biggest stories -- details his mental health journey in his book "Unbreakable" ... and the importance of fighting through those tough times.

"I cannot say it enough -- don't just tell your friends or your family or your therapist that you need help," Glazer said. "Tell them the depth of the help that you need. We all deserve to be teammates out there, and get each other backs."

Glazer -- who also helps out via his Merging Vets and Players foundation -- says he doesn't have all the answers ... but knows he can still make a difference for those going through similar situations.

"I'm a work in progress, and I am hoping to use my own darkness and gray to lead people out of theirs."