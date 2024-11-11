Michael Strahan Faces Backlash Over Stance During National Anthem

Play video content FOX Sports

Michael Strahan has found himself in the crosshairs of a bunch pissed off people who say his stance during a national anthem on Sunday was "disrespectful."

Strahan's controversial posture happened as the Hall of Famer and his "NFL on Fox" crew were at Naval Base San Diego for a special Veterans Day broadcast.

Each one of Strahan's colleagues listened to the song with their right palms on their hearts ... but when Strahan left his hands crossed down by his waist -- people rushed to X to go off.

Many labeled his position as "disrespectful," while others called for Fox to fire the beloved analyst.

"If you can't respect our military," one commenter wrote, "you need to be removed from the NFL ON FOX!! GOOD BYE STRAHAN!!"

It's unknown if the 52-year-old was trying to make any sort of statement with his pose ... although on Monday morning, he made it abundantly clear on his Instagram page he has nothing but respect for the military.

Strahan -- in a post honoring his father who served in the Army -- wrote, "Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day. Your selfless service is beyond measure."