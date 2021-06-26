Michael Strahan’s Ex-Wife Arrested After Ex-GF Gets Protection Order

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Strahan's ex-wife has been arrested for violating an order of protection involving an ex who claimed she was being terrorized by the woman ... TMZ has learned.

Jean Muggli Strahan was taken into custody Friday night in New York City and booked for criminal contempt.

Marianne Ayer says she was in a relationship with Jean which ended, but claims that's when the alleged harassment began.

Marianne had filed legal docs in June accusing Jean of grand larceny, disorderly conduct, harassment, coercion and forcible touching. Marianne claimed in the legal docs Jean took her son's plastic gun which he used in a student film and threatened her, claiming the gun was real. Marianne went on to claim Jean abused her pets by allegedly shoving and kicking her German Shepherd.