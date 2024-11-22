TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Nothing brings a bigger smile to your favorite gamer's face than the hottest consoles, video games, and accessories on the market ... and Amazon's got some killer Black Friday deals on PlayStation 5 items.

Whether it's your first foray into a video game system ... time to upgrade to the latest and greatest ... or if you're just looking for the top games in the market right now for every type of gamer, these deals got you covered!

When it comes to the at-home console gaming experience, it's hard to beat the PlayStation 5. Not only does it offer the ability to produce 4K resolution at 30-120 fps in supported titles, it also featured full 3D Audio technology through built-in TV speakers or headphones.

The standard PlayStation 5 Slim Console also offers a 1 TB Ultra-High Speed SSD with Integrated I/O for faster performance, as well as a disc drive for those gamers who like to bolster a physical game collection. Modern gamers who prefer a digital collection can enjoy the same amount of storage at a slightly lower price without the disc drive in the Digital Edition.

Deals on PlayStation 5 Games

In just a few short years, the PS5 has amassed one of the most impressive libraries of games, offering 795 different tiles as of November 2024. With exclusive franchises of its own and all the best licensed properties, the PlayStation 5 is guaranteed to have the perfect game (or games) for every gamer on your holiday shopping list.

One of the most popular stories in that galaxy far, far away is happening in video games, with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continuing the blockbuster saga, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 brings even more web-slinging adventure. One of the best fighting games on the market today, the newly released Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO brings the blockbuster anime to life in all its over-the-top battle glory.

But it's not just licensees that are bringing it on the PS5. Elden Ring has already been lauded as one of the best fantasy video games of all time, with the recent Shadow of the Erdtree expansion offering new realms to explore. God of War: Ragnarok takes one of the most revered franchises ever in new directions, while Helldivers 2 offers one of the best third-person co-op shooting experiences on the market.

Or maybe your gamer is a sports enthusiast. PlayStation's superior graphics and interface have long offered some of the greatest sporting experiences. Fans can step right into the action with the latest editions of groundbreaking sports franchies like NHL '25, NBA 2K25, and the iconic Madden NFL 25.

Deals on PlayStation 5 Accessories

Any true gamer knows that the only things more important than the right system and the right game are the best accessories to create that truly immersive experience.

Amazon's got you covered in this department, too, with a wide variety of industry-leading accessories like headsets, wireless controllers, and even cooling and charging stations so your gamers can keep playing for hours on end.

No gaming rig is complete without these accessories, so make sure to include them on your shopping list. With a wide variety of color and style options available, you're sure to find the perfect additions to enhance your favorite gamer's experience ... or you're own! Hey, the holidays are for everyone, and that includes you, too!