Early Black Friday Deals on Disney Goods

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Black Friday has yet to begin ... but Amazon has kicked off the sales early with 12 full days of savings -- and Disney fans are about to save big!

We've pulled together some of the best deals of the year for Mouse House merch ... especially for fans who have little ones on the way. Whether you’re in the market for a Minnie Mouse stroller, Mickey Mouse bedding or want to treat yourself to some blinged out Disney earrings, Amazon has got you covered.

Bring the magic of Disney no matter where you go with the Minnie Mouse Teeny Ultra Compact Stroller !

This stroller comes complete with a protective canopy and flip out sun visor, featuring sweet Minnie ears on top. At 15 lbs. this lightweight stroller is perfect for travel -- especially for trips to Disney parks! It folds up with just one hand and can easily navigate crowds and narrow spaces.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Love this stroller! It's cute, lightweight and it doesn't take up much space. My toddler doesn't like strollers but she loves this one. It's comfortable. Wish I would've found this sooner.”

Add some Disney flair to any outfit with these Winnie the Pooh Womens Flash Plated Earrings .

From jewelry designer SallyRose, these adorable earrings feature Winnie the Pooh flying high with the help of a red balloon. Plated in 18K yellow gold with sparkly red accents, it'll match with almost any look. Plus, it comes in a cute Disney gift box making it a great gift for the holidays!

"Love them! They are perfect! I got the matching necklace as well. Absolutely adore this set," a happy customer shared.

Your little ones will love the Disney Baby Baby Grow and Go All-in-One Convertible Car Seat for long trips in the car!

This convertible car seat is LATCH equipped for easy installation and is built to last through all of your baby’s growth stages -- from infant to toddler. The Grow and Go All-in-One can transition from a rear facing to a forward facing car seat and then to a belt-positioning booster seat. It also comes with grow-with-baby pillow inserts, so your child is snug and secure at all times, at all ages.

"Love this car seat! It was perfect for the transition from a small baby carrier. My daughter fits in it perfectly and I love that it will grow with her. The design is adorable too," one five-star reviewer shared.

Your kids will sleep tight with Mickey Mouse by their side thanks to the Mickey's Big Adventure 4 Piece Bed Set !

Available in a variety of Disney prints, this toddler bedding set comes with a comforter, fitted bottom sheet, flat top sheet and reversible pillowcase. Made of super soft fabric, these sheets will fit a standard size toddler bed or crib mattress measuring 28" X 52".

A happy customer wrote in a review: "We've had this Mickey comforter set almost a year and a half now for my toddler (and this bed set has been through it and washed so many times), but the colors are still as vibrant as the day we received it. It is a nice lightweight comforter, and all pieces of the bedding set are still looking good despite everything they have been through with my toddler."

Allow your baby to explore with this Minnie Mouse Glitter Music & Lights Walker .

This durable device is made to last and can be adjusted to three different height adjustments as your baby grows. The swing-open play tray features four Minnie Mouse-themed toys and can play 12 different songs. The walker also includes a snack tray that fits little treats or small toys.

"I like how easy it was to assemble and how it adjusts to height as the baby grows. The fact that it can be used on carpet is a plus for me," one reviewer wrote. "It's so colorful and I love the baby Minnie Mouse face on the seat. My six month old is so happy when she plays with the toys that are attached especially the musical globe with baby Minnie inside."

Cozy up with this super soft Winnie the Pooh Medium Plush !

Straight from the Disney Store, this timeless stuffed toy comes in Pooh's signature outfit and is crafted with fuzzy velour fabrics. Perfect for kids or collectors, this 8" Disney plush was made to last and is sure to provide snuggles and love for many years to come.

"My daughter's baby shower is Winnie the Pooh themed so I bought this Pooh Bear for the baby shower. I love the vibrant colors and the size. He is perfect!" one customer shared in a review.

Upgrade your drab baby bag with this Minnie Mouse Multi Piece Tote Diaper Bag !

Disney fans will love this adorable tote bag that's both fashionable and functional. At 17" wide, this bag is sure to fit all of your baby’s essentials -- from diapers to wipes to an extra change of clothing. It also includes a handy insulated bottle pocket for easy storage. Plus, this tote is made to last and is crafted from easy-to-clean material.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "This bag is on point. It is exactly as shown in the picture, good quality material and sturdy. I love all the pockets it has. I use it for a diaper bag/first aid kit for the kids and there's plenty of room to spare. I highly recommend it to others."

Adventure with all of your little ones in the Disney Baby Summit Wagon Stroller .

This multi-use wagon is fitting for two and is covered with dual vented canopies with 50+ UPF sun protection. The vehicle comes equipped with a telescoping, reversible handle, allowing you to use it as a wagon with two memory-foam seats, push it like a stroller or snap your car seat directly inside. It also includes plenty of storage space, including a removable storage bag that turns into a wristlet, four mesh pockets, and a detachable basket that fits on either end of the wagon.

"This Disney Baby wagon is just what I was looking for my two little ones. What makes it even better is that it's Mickey Mouse themed, and we are huge Disney fans, so it’s perfect for us. It's pretty easy to assemble and set up, instructions were clear, and my husband was able to build it quickly," a pleased customer shared in a review.

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! All your Disney dreams will come true with this Disney Classic Cinderella Princess Doll .

This fully poseable doll will delight any princess lover or collector and includes all of Cinderella’'s signature accessories -- from her pretend glass slippers to evening gloves and even a hairbrush! And if Cinderella isn't your favorite, Amazon has you covered with a variety of other Disney princess dolls including Ariel or Jasmine, all available at the same link above.

One five-star reviewer shared: "I was looking for a Cinderella with the fluffier dress and the ones I could find in the store and boy I found it. I love this one definitely worth the price. She's cute and fancy."