Amazon Black Friday Deals on Celebrity Cookware

If you've ever wished you could cook like a celebrity, now's your chance to grab a one-way ticket to Flavortown!

As a part of Amazon's 12 full days of Black Friday deals, our favorite famous foodies and chefs are serving up incredible deals on all their cookware. From Guy Fieri's favorite pots and pans to the knife set Chrissy Teigen uses in her own home and hot items from Paris Hilton, we've picked out all the best deals on what you need to add to your kitchen collection!

You'll be cooking like Chrissy Teigen in no time with her Cravings Knife Set .

A necessity for any at-home chef, this durable stainless steel eight piece set is inspired by the knives Chrissy uses daily -- and made with lasting sharpness and precision in mind. It includes a 6-inch cleaver, 7-inch Santoku knife, 8-inch carving knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, 5-inch utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife.

It's all displayed in an elegant ashwood knife block, perfectly complementing all the knives handles, and keeping your kitchen clutter-free.

One five-star reviewer shared, "I am not one motivated by celebrity backed products, but this set wins because the knives not only look nice, they work well and look great."

You can do it all with Chrissy's Cravings Perfect Pan Dutch Oven .

With colder weather approaching, this 5.3 quart dutch oven is perfect for hearty stews or braised meats. Its lightweight construction makes cooking easy and ensures there won't be any spills or struggles in the kitchen. It can also be used as a strainer, steamer, or oil splatter guard -- and is also the perfect serving platter.

One reviewer wrote: "I absolutely adore the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen dutch Oven. The 5.3-quart capacity is perfect for cooking stews, soups, and casseroles. The matte enamel finish is not only beautiful but also makes for easy cleaning. The stainless steel knob is sturdy, and the included steamer basket is a great bonus. I love that it's oven-safe up to 450°F, which makes it versatile for various recipes. It has quickly become one of my favorite kitchen tools, and I highly recommend it!"

Channel your inner heiress with this Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator .

This personal fridge is the perfect addition to any small space and can easily be mounted on an office desk, makeup counter or bathroom vanity. Keep all your everyday essentials cool, from skin care items like face masks to your favorite late night beverage. It also has a heat setting so you can keep food and other items warm! On top of that, the outside of the fridge doubles as a makeup mirror with a dimmable LED light.

"To be perfectly honest, I really didn't even realize or put much thought into the fact that this is a Paris Hilton brand item, but I'm glad I got it, because the quality has caused me to take a look at some of the brand's other offerings…Now that I've tried this and am so thrilled with it, I am definitely more compelled to try some other items should the need (or wants) arise," one reviewer shared.

Put a little love into your meals with this heart-shaped Paris Hilton Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven !

This 2-quart enameled cast iron dutch oven can do it all. Whether you’re looking to bake a loaf of bread or make a pot of stew, it’s all possible. It can be used as a braiser, saute pan, saucepan, roaster, slow cooker or even an artisan bread pan. It works on any stovetop and is oven safe up to 500°F.

"I love the color! Also appreciate the size of this small Dutch oven. Perfect for 2 people. Helps me to cook the correct volume. When I cook, I fill the pot. The standard size Dutch oven leaves a lot of leftovers. This smaller pot is enough for 2-3 meals for 2 people. Perfect for us now that the kids are adults and out on their own," one happy customer shared.

Only Paris could make Pink Pots and Pans this iconic!

This 12 piece collection will keep your kitchen pretty in pink and includes an 8-inch fry pan, 9.5-inch fry pan, 2-quart sauce pan with lid, 3.5-quart saute pan with lid, 5-quart stock pot with lid, and 4 felt protectors. Not only are they the perfect shade of baby pink but all the tempered glass tops have gold rimmed lids.

On top of being stylish, these pots and pans will make cooking so simple with multi-layered nonstick coating, free of PFOA, that creates an even heat distribution without adding extra oils. Plus, cleanup will take no time at all, as the food won’t stick to the surface.

"Leave it to Paris Hilton to create a set of pots that are both pretty and efficient. Really nice and lightweight too. And the protectors are nice so you don’t scratch them up while storing. A win!" one happy customer wrote.

If you're looking for slightly different sizes in your pots and pans set, check out Paris' other Ceramic Cookware Set .

This collection comes with 10 pieces including an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 4-quart deep saute pan with lid, 4.3-quart dutch oven with lid and two silicone tools -- a spoon and slotted turner. Like Paris’ other cooking set, these pots and pans are crafted from heavy-duty cast aluminum and are made with nonstick coating, free of PFAS, PFOA, PFOS & PTFE.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I ordered this for my daughter and it's way prettier in person. And, when it said it would be there the next day, it was there the next morning!!! She absolutely loves them and the handles to the lids are hearts!!! So cute!"

Safety first and slay second! Have no fear of getting burned in the kitchen with this Paris Hilton That’s Hot Oven Mit t set.

These pink mitts are made from heat resistant silicone and polyester that can withstand temperatures up to 475°F to safely shield your hands while holding hot pans and dishes. As an added touch, it's emblazoned with Paris' iconic catchphrase, "That's hot."

"They look great and I love that they can hang on a hook. The quality is good and it has helped me so many times pick up hot pans and casserole dishes flawlessly. You can't go wrong with Paris Hilton cookware. It has never disappointed me!" one customer shared.

Guy Fieri knows his way around the kitchen so he whipped up this Flavortown Laser Titanium Cookware 12 Piece Set !

This non-stick 12-piece cookware set features an 8.5" fry pan, 10" fry pan, 2-quart saucepan, 4-quart saucepan, 5-quart saute pan, 8-quart stockpot and a 6-quart dutch oven -- all with accompanying lids. Built to last, these pots and pans have a patented laser Titanium surface that's 3x more durable than stainless steel, oven safe up to 700°F and crafted without toxic chemical coatings,

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I love this frying pan! First, it heats evenly across its surface, so you don’t have to manage hot and cold areas while cooking. Second, the best value for the money. It is just the right size for me, and cooks and cleans up beautifully and with little effort. It feels sturdy & high-quality. It became my first choice when cooking!"

Rachael Ray is putting a new spin on cast iron with her 12" NITRO Cast Iron Skillet !

This pan delivers the classic durability and performance of pre-seasoned cast iron cookware without the hassle of complicated cleaning. Using nitro heat technology, all the nooks and crannies in the pan are sealed and smoothed for a more rust-resistant cast iron surface that’s easier to clean and maintain. There's no need for pre-seasoning and it can even be cleaned with soap!

"There is nothing cheap about this skillet so no need to worry about the quality because that part of this product was not skimped on. Like most skillets, this one is hefty and LARGE! Perfect for large families as the size can guarantee large meal preps with even heat distribution. Quality and performance is superb though just be prepared to have some arm muscle gain with how huge this skillet is," one reviewer wrote.

Rachael has got you covered with her Cucina Nonstick Cookware Set .

This 12-piece collection comes with everything your kitchen needs including 1-quart and 3-quart saucepans, a 6-quart stockpot, 8.5-inch and 10-inch frying pans and a 3-quart sauté pan -- all with shatter resistant glass lids and silicone-grip handles. The bundle also comes with a slotted turner and slotted spoon. Plus, it's all available in a variety of fun colors.

One satisfied customer wrote: "I'm so happy with this Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Set! The Agave Blue color is gorgeous and really brightens up my kitchen, adding a stylish touch. Overall, this set is a great combination of functionality and aesthetics. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for quality cookware that looks as good as it performs."

Whip up some sweet treats with this Rachael Ray Cucina Bakeware Set .

This bundle comes with five different nonstick pieces including a 10" x 15" cookie pan, two 9" round cake pans, a 9" x 13" rectangular cake pan and a 9" x 5" loaf pan. Crafted with heavy gauge steel, these pans are oven safe to up to 450°F and also feature silicone grips that offer a solid, comfortable grasp, even while wearing potholders.

And when you're not baking, these versatile pans can be used for other purposes from making meatloaf to sheet pan dinners!

"These pans are perfect! They come with everything you need, they're nonstick, they have a little silicone piece on the handles to help lift them if they're too hot but not straight out of the oven! Love the color, love the way they look, they're not too heavy and they feel like sturdy, good quality pans that’ll last a long time if properly taken care of. I'm a huge fan of Rachel Ray cookware and yet again she does not disappoint!!" a five-star reviewer wrote.

Cooking and cleanup is made easy with this Rachael Ray NITRO Cast Iron Roasting Pan .

This 9" x 13" cast iron pan is pre-seasoned and crafted with nitro heat technology that hardens the pan for an enamel-like finish and keeps water out -- meaning it's easy to clean and resistant to rust for maximum durability. It's also stove, oven, and broiler safe up to 500°F and has exceptional heat retention, so it can handle any recipe from stovetop to oven.

"This baking dish is such a beautiful addition to my collection for special occasions and dinner parties. The color is stunning, like a pretty robin's egg blue. It's very sturdy and high quality. Heavy, but not too heavy. It cleans up beautifully and easily, even though it's cast iron. Highly recommend!" one happy customer shared.