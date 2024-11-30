TikTok Star Meredith Duxbury's Black Friday Finds on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Black Friday sales are in full swing and everyone is getting in on the deals -- even the stars! Fashion and beauty influencer Meredith Duxbury ... who boasts 18 million followers on TikTok ... has rounded up some of her favorite scores on her Amazon storefront to share her savings with all of her followers.

Whether you're looking for a new espresso machine or beauty products like a curling iron and eyeshadow palette, Meredith has found her favs and is sharing all the deets.

Take care of your laser hair removal needs right from home with Ulike Laser Hair Removal !

You'll have visible results in just two weeks thanks to Ulike's state-of-the-art IPL technology, which means you'll see hair reduction and slower hair regrowth sooner than ever before. Using dual lights to cover a wider treatment area, your sessions will be impressively quick, and the device's salon-inspired SHR Mode will allow you to target even the most stubborn hairs.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I've tried professional hair removal treatments before, so I was curious to see how this would compare. After just a few uses, I started seeing less hair growth and smoother skin. It was a huge relief to find that the process was virtually pain-free – just a slight cool touch which is nothing compared to waxing!"

If you're always on the go, the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker is for you.

Whether you're hanging at the beach or on a hike, this tiny device packs a powerful sound. Using a custom-designed transducer and passive radiators, this small Bluetooth speaker plays crisp, balanced sound with impressively deep bass, even when you're outside.

One customer wrote: "This is a GREAT DEAL. You get so much VALUE for the money. I've owned and used the Bose SoundLink Micro daily for 8 months and I’m still happy with my purchase and I'm more than satisfied with the quality of the speaker. There is a reason why this speaker is so HIGHLY RATED with 4.8 stars and almost 25K reviews. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this speaker!"

Whether you're getting glam for a night out or just headed to the office, the Urban Decay Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette has whatever hue you need!

This palette features 12 rose-toned neutrals in warm and cool shades with finishes that vary from ultra-smooth mattes to gorgeous pearls and glimmering metallics. Using Urban Decay's signature Naked formula, every application will have that velvety texture, rich color payoff and extreme blendability that beauty fans have come to love.

"The colors are stunning and compliment brown eyes beautifully. Whether I'm going for a natural daytime look or a soft glam smokey eye, this palette delivers. The mix of matte, pearl, metallic, and shimmer finishes offers endless possibilities for creating different eye makeup looks. Plus, I appreciate that it's vegan and cruelty-free," one happy customer shared.

You'll be feeling more moisturized than ever with Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream .

This ultra-hydrating facial cream uses squalane and glacial glycoprotein to create uniquely boosted and deeply hydrated skin. After cleansing and toning, simply apply a dime-sized amount and your skin will be left feeling soft, supple, and nourished for up to 72-hours.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I absolutely love this product! By profession I'm a cosmetologist so I have decades of experience not only with hair products, but also with those concerning skin care. I've tried almost every item on the market and this is my favorite. It isn't heavy, yet provides plenty of moisturization. My face feels so soft!"

Get those pearly whites squeaky clean with the Oral-B iO Series 5 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush !

With Oral-B's most advanced electric toothbrush for adults, you'll see healthier gums in just one week and remove 100% more plaque than their other brushes. The iO light ring timer will count down the doctor-recommended two minute brush time and will let you know when the toothbrush head needs to be changed.

And with the accompanying app, Oral-B will track how you brush, ensuring you'll never miss a spot or brush too hard. Plus, this bundle also comes with two extra toothbrush heads, a travel case and refill holder.

Get the most iconic curls with the Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler !

Bio Ionic uses Nanolonic MX technology to ensure your hair stays healthy even when using heat! Lock in moisture while you style, leaving you with visibly softer, smoother and shinier hair at the end of every styling session. Available in four different curling sizes, the long barrel styler is 2" longer than most other curling irons, making it easier to style long hair.

"After 20 years of trying different curling irons, I can confidently say this one is the best! What really sets it apart is the extra-long barrel -- it's a game-changer. I've never had a curling iron with a barrel this long, and it makes such a difference. It's perfect for my long hair, allowing me to curl larger sections at once, which saves so much time and gives me consistent curls," one happy customer wrote.

Keep cool all year round with the Dreo Standing Fan .

Enjoy powerful, refreshing air circulation in any room with this floor fan that allows air to travel as far as 100 ft away. With six wind modes and up to eight speeds, this fan will adapt to all of your temperature needs while also barely making any noise. It’s also capable of 120° horizontal and 105° vertical oscillation which ensures air is distributed to every inch of your room.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "We were looking for something that would not look cheap or out of place as the home as a specific style. It has an attractive and subtle style that works well, it is very quiet, and moves a lot of air. We love how it can turn side to side, up and down, both, or be stationary. You can also adjust how far up and down or side to side it goes and you can adjust the height of the fan head on the adjustable stand. Really a ton of options to get air moving right where you want it."

Start your morning right with the De'Longhi Magnifica Start Espresso Machine .

Easily make whatever caffeinated drink you're craving -- from espresso to lattes to iced coffee -- right from the comfort of your own home. Thanks to its user-friendly design, it's the perfect machine for both beginners and aficionados alike. And with a built-in grinder and milk frother, you'll have your favorite drinks in just minutes.

"I've always known De’Longhi was a top tier brand, but never imagined a basic home machine could provide this level of quality with such ease ... Perfect crema, smooth body ... and with the grinding/pod disposal all internal, the thing is a breeze! Given the ease of use, quality, and the savings of not paying coffee shop prices, this machine is worth its weight in gold! You get what you pay for, so spend the money!!" one happy customer wrote.

Upgrade your reading experience with the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition !

As the fastest Kindle ever, you’ll have instant access to over 15 million titles in the Kindle Store worldwide. The ultra-thin signature edition features an auto-adjusting front light, which means you can read in the brightest sunlight or late into the night. And with long-lasting battery life, a single charge via USB-C can last up to 12 weeks.

"This is my favorite kindle I have ever had. The color of the kindle is so pretty. I just returned the kindle color for this and I won’t be going back ... I'll live with no color until they make a color kindle like this one. It’s so easy to use and very fast functioning. Screen quality is beautiful!!! The brightness is perfect! Battery life is also pretty good. So happy!" one five-star reviewer wrote.

Keep the air clean in your home with this LEVOIT Vital Smart Air Purifier .

This high tech air purifier offers powerful air purification with three stage filtration, providing 99.97% efficiency in capturing ultrafine particles like pollen, dust, and pet dander allergens. It had a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 143 cubic feet per minute, meaning it can purify the air of a 1100 ft² space once an hour.

This purifier is particularly designed for pet owners, with a specialty pet mode and a wide U-shaped air inlet that’s especially effective at capturing airborne pet fur.

One five-star reviewer shared: "I must say, I am quite impressed with the Levoit 100s Smart Air Purifier. I was hesitant at first if it was even going to make a difference. But needless to say, it did indeed! The 100s actually purifies my air constantly, helping me breathe better. My allergies have improved drastically. It even cleans my room from all the dust and debris that I don't always see when dusting."