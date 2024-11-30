What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
The holiday season is finally here and it looks like Kaley Cuoco got the memo! Hopefully you snagged everything during your Black Friday shopping but see if you can find all the minor switches in these two pics!
Earlier this week, the 'Big Bang Theory' star gave a big warm smile to the camera in the Big Apple! Kaley stepped into the bustling city streets carrying a bag with festive little trees!
Leaf it to the professionals (a.k.a. you!) to find the discreet changes!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Kaley Cuoco photos!**