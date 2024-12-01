TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Celebs love to pamper their pets just like the rest of us -- actress Kaley Cuoco's love of her furry friends, especially dogs, is on another level.

The Emmy nominee has a pet care brand called Oh Norman!, with the name inspired by her late beloved rescue dog. And, as part of Amazon's ongoing, 12 day Black Friday event, many of the products ... including supplements and treats ... are all on sale. The best part: a portion of proceeds from every purchase going to rescue dogs in need.

Check out some of Cuoco's best-selling Oh Norman! products currently on sale ... along with some other items available at a discount right now, like beds, high-tech litter boxes and even a DNA kit.

It's frustrating when your dog won't stop scratching themselves -- but don't fret, as Cuoco has created a solution to the problem: Stop Freaking Itching! supplement drops from Oh Norman!

These tincture drops -- which are made of eyebright extract, nettle root extract, milk thistle, and vitamin C -- will help your pups with sensitive skin alleviate itching -- whether it's from allergies, bug bites, or paw licking.

An amazing addition? It also leaves your dog with a soft, shiny coat!

Want help your pup being as active as they can be? Then check out Oh Norman! Keep Freaking Moving! liquid supplement drops. This all-natural supplement -- which has been reviewed and approved by board-certified veterinary specialists -- supports your dog's hips and joints. It's made of four active ingredients: uc-II collagen, boswellia extract, eggshell membrane, and turmeric.

Several Amazon customers have shared that the supplement has helped their dogs' mobility!

"My 12 year old rescue had stopped wanting to even attempt stairs. 3 weeks into this and I am no longer his personal elevator!!" a happy customer wrote. "I am just thrilled I found something that can give him more pain free years."

Kaley Cuoco knows that our dogs can get stressed out too! The Oh Norman! Calm the Freak Down! liquid supplement is here to help. The drops are vet-approved to help your pets with environmental stresses like fireworks, car rides, vet visits, and separation anxiety. The supplement is made of all-natural ingredients, including chamomile flower, l-theanine, valerian root extract, passion flower extract, and melatonin.

"My dog is a total wimp. This works," a satisfied Amazon customer and pet owner wrote. "He is immediately calm and it is super easy to put it directly in his food because it doesn’t seem to have a strong smell or taste. It’s all natural and vet approved so I feel safe using it and a little goes a long way so it is totally worth the cost. I am glad my dog doesn’t have to do the whole shaking, freaking out thing anymore. I think this has made his life actually happier."

All good boys and girls deserve treats -- so give them something they'll love that is ethically sourced and perfect for all ages, like Oh Norman! Free Range Beef Jerky Sticks. These treats contain just five ingredients: free range beef, pumpkin, apple rosemary extract, and coconut glycerine.

"My dogs love these treats and they are good for them. These treats only have 5 ingredients in them and all of them are good for my doggies," a five-star reviewer said, while another wrote that their dog is "obsessed" with the treats and "sits in front of the cabinet" where they store them.

PETKIT Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box is the purrfect product for cat owners who don't want to worry about keeping their house clean and smelling good! This smart-tech litter box is 100% safe for cats, and gives your cats a safe potty experience -- using infrared sensor, weight sensors, remote alerts, an accident protection system, and smart detection to keep your furry friends safe.

"I’ve had this litter box for a couple months now and it’s been a game changer for my 18yo domestic shorthair," a customer wrote in their five-star review. "It is completely silent (aside from the sound of the litter moving) when cleaning."

Want to know all about your dog's genetics and health? Then the Embark Breed & Health Kit is for you! This DNA test not only will test for over 350 dog breeds, but also can show you actionable health insights to get your dog the best health care possible as it tests for over 270 genetic health conditions. The kit will also test for 55 physical traits, such as size, coat, and grooming needs.

What makes this DNA test stand out? It can help you find and connect with our dog's relatives. Who knows ... maybe your pet's brother lives down the street!

An Amazon customer wrote in their five-star review that the kit "workers great," adding, "It was easy and results came fairly quickly. Very detailed as far as what we should be concerned about and what we didn't need to worry about!"

Monitor your cat's eating habits in real-time with the PETLIBRO Upgraded RFID Automatic Cat Feeder! This smart-tech product has several mind-blowing features, including a dedicated upgraded right collar tag to ensure each pet in a multi-pet household has access to it sown exclusive feeder. The collar tag sensor, which is supported by an app, also helps generate date reports by monitoring your pet's meal times and frequency. The app also enables you to create or modify your cat's feeding schedules while on the go!

"We got this bowl for our kitten. Her new brothers are both overweight and love kitten food," a thrilled customer wrote in their five-star review. "I bought this bowl as a way for her to eat kitten food in peace. Now that she's got it figured out (maybe 2 days), it works great."

Many dog owners love to sleep with their pet -- but what if you could cuddle with your furry friend without ruining your sheets? The WROS Human Dog Bed is the answer to all your problems!

This dog bed is human-sized at a whopping 71"x45"x12", providing a new way to relax and nap with your pet -- even large dogs! The bed is made of soft, premium faux fur plush, and features a storage pocket to store items while sleeping or snuggling with your pup.

"I’ve always tried to find a bed big enough for our Doberman. He is a big cuddle bug," a five-star reviewer wrote. "This bed is perfect. Very comfortable. Has a pocket on the side to hold a book, iPad, phone etc. love that it has a matching pillow and blanket with it."

Keep your pup's playtime safe and stress-free with the FXW Homeplus Indoor Dog Playpen! This playpen -- which comes in multiple sizes -- features a semi-open and expandable design that is safe and sturdy. Since it's semi-open and expandable, you can add more panels as your pup grows. The strong construction has no sharp edges so it will prevent injuries while also withstanding jumping.

Perfect for training your pup!

"The pen is sturdy and holds up really well, even with my puppy’s attempts to jump and wiggle his way out," a golden retriever owner shared in an Amazon review. "I've been really impressed with how well it stands up to his energy -- it doesn’t tip over or bend like other pens I’ve tried. I also love that I can add more panels if needed, but for now, it’s just the right size for him to stretch out and move around."

Dogs deserve contour mattresses too! Help your pup achieve the best sleep of their lives with the Furhaven Orthopedic Dog Bed. Through its sloping contoured form factor, the bed offers orthopedic support and ergonomic comfort for your pup. The sleep surface is with plush faux fur that is perfect for your pet to catch some Z's, and the orthopedic foam base provides orthopedic support for your dog's neck, back, hips and joints.

"This checked all my boxes and was affordable for such a quality product," a five-star review wrote. "The removable cover makes for an easy wash and it cute and soft. My dog loved it and actually sleeps on it. One of the best functioning dog beds on the market and my furry baby definitely things it comfortable."

Create a playground for your cat in your living room with the Feandrea Cat Tree! This product is an all-one tower for your kitty, featuring a cat tree and cat litter box enclosure in one for your cat to play, relax, and do their business. The cat tree won't throw off the vibe of your indoor decor either as the cloud-white finish is chic, and the cream-colored scratching posts easily blend into a room.

One five-star reviewer said they're "obsessed" with the cat tree, writing, "Really easy to put together and really nice to look at! I love the hiding spots and all of the cushions are extremely soft."