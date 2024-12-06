Fill Your Home with These Christmas Decoration Deals

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The holiday season is in full swing ... as we all prepare to gather with our loved ones, feast on hearty meals and celebrate the end of yet another year.

To make sure your home is as festive as possible for the holidays, we've pulled together some festive finds to have you rockin' around the Christmas tree.

Jingle all the way to Amazon for jolly items to place around your home!

While the holidays seemingly came out of nowhere, don't stress if you're behind -- because the Yaheetech 6ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree has all the cheer you need.

The pre-lit artificial Christmas tree -- ornaments sold separately -- has scattered warm incandescent lights, white flocking and features numerous branch tips with bushy leaves that gives a soft and fluffy appearance.

"Very pretty tree! Super full/fluffy," one five-star reviewer wrote. "The tree is so pretty and full! It was easy to put together, I had no issues with the lights," another added.

Decorating your Christmas tree doesn't stop at the tree, it goes all the way to the bottom -- so be sure to pick up a AOGU 48-Inch Faux Fur Christmas Tree Skirt.

You can arrange your Christmas gifts on this white plush tree skirt for your Christmas morning Instagram pic. Plus, it is the perfect place for your pets to snuggle up and get warm.

"I wanted to try to create a snowy/icy look to my tree and the white fluffy skirt looks like snow. Super happy with my purchase," one reviewer said. Another added: "This tree skirt is super cute! I love the thickness of it and I love how well it fits around my tree!"

These Allorry Christmas Pillow Covers will give your living room a festive atmosphere.

The soft plush fabric in a natural color will fit in with any living room decor, while the Christmas tree pattern hand embroidery is a simple yet gorgeous addition to any room.

"I am absolutely delighted with my purchase! These pillow covers have added a festive touch to my holiday decor and have quickly become a favorite in my living space," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Another added how "classy" they are, writing, "I am so happy I purchased these! They are so nice and very good quality. Love how neutral they are yet festive and classy."

Before your loved ones feast on turkey, mac and cheese and many more holiday classics, the National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Centerpiece is a great space holder for the table.

The decorative candle holder with black painted steel base is trimmed with faux red berries and pine cones -- perfect for the holidays.

"Looks amazing on my dining room table for the holidays," one happy customer wrote alongside a picture.

"Highly recommended great material very large. I’m just overall very very happy with my purchase. It is extremely beautiful," another added.

Build your own Christmas Village with the Valery Madelyn Pre-Lit Christmas Village Set.

The set consists of a total of 17 pieces, including 3 individually designed locations decked out in Christmas decorations -- including a gift shop, movie theater and book store. There are also 7 Christmas trees, and 4 character sculptures. Each element is individually packaged, allowing for DIY design and arrangement to create a joyful and festive atmosphere during the Christmas season.

"It's beautifully detailed, and it lights up. I wanted a small Christmas village for the top of my piano, and this fit that need perfectly," one reviewer wrote of the location they have placed the set.

"I think it's super cute and I'm excited to have it. Looks just like the pictures," another wrote.

While perfect for the holidays, PEIDUO Christmas Birch Tree with LED Lights can also light up your home all year round!

The trees are 2ft tall with a square base and 24 warm white lights scattered through the branches. The tree trunk and branches are wrapped in birch bark looking tape, which makes them look natural and lifelike.

"I don't use these just for Christmas. I use them for EVERY holiday. Just change the decorations. Perfect size for tabletops. Great buy," one-five star reviewer.

While another agreed: "I have these trees on display year-round. I initially bought them for an Easter tree project and have since kept them out in various areas of the living room and dining room. They are so cute and well-made."

Let your neighbors know that you're a big fan of Christmas with this Best Choice 48 In Large Artificial Pre-Lit Fir Christmas Wreath to hang on your door or home.

This gorgeous holiday accent is complemented by a pre-lit bow for an extra festive touch. Both the wreath and the bow are also pre-strung with lights for an even brighter display.

This reviewer didn't stop at buying one, they bought three: "After 'fluffing' the wreath according to the instructions I was very pleased with its appearance. It was easy to make the lighting connections and I was happy with the number and brightness of the lights. I bought two of them and was so pleased I bought a third."

"Love the fullness of the wreath and lots of lights! Lighted bow completes the perfection," another added.

In addition to real-life gifts for your loved ones, add to the giving spirit with these Hourleey LED Light Up Present Boxes.

The three lighted gift tinsel boxes are different sizes and pre-lit with 60 LED warm white lights -- and would look adorable next to your tree, on a table or just in a corner that's feeling a little bare.

"These gift boxes are adorable! I wanted something smaller with white and silver go fit my winter wonderland decor, and these are perfect! Good quality, and they nest for easy storage," one five-star reviewer wrote.

While another said they shared it to their friends: "I love these have recommended them to so many people!"

The Waydress 6ft Christmas Cedar Garland is ready to be placed anywhere in your house!

Imagine this greenery over the fireplace, staircase, down the center of the table or really anywhere it fits. The cedar wreath has the texture and the flexibility of a living wreath, so can be moved anyway you need. You could even hide an Elf on the Shelf in it!

"This is the one! I can't believe how beautiful this is, and the quality is second to none," one five-star reviewer wrote.

"Fantastic quality. Looks great on my mantle and stair railings," another added.

If you don't have space for a classic tree, this Casafield Hand Painted Ceramic Christmas Tree is the perfect stand-in. Or bring it to work and have it on your desk to bring some cheer to the office as you go full steam ahead toward the holidays.

The Christmas tree comes with two sets of bulbs, giving you options to decorate as you choose.

"It's a fantastic tree," one reviewer said.

"These are like the vintage ones but better. Great quality and fun to put together we love it," another said.