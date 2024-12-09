Deals on Celeb Fragrances from Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and More

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you’'re in the market for a scent-sational gift this holiday season, look no further than your favorite celebrities. For years, stars have ruled the fragrance industry, sharing their carefully curated scents so that fans could smell just like them!

Not only are these perfumes the perfect present for your pals who love all things beauty, but pop culture fans will also get a kick out of receiving a gift crafted by their fav celeb. With rave reviews, these celebrity fragrances are sure to be a hit -- whether your friends love fruity floral scents or more woodsy musks.

Khloé Kardashian just launched her debut fragrance XO Khloé and you don’t want to miss it!

To craft the scent, the Good American founder teamed up with two award-winning, world-class perfumers – Master perfumer, Alberto Morillas, and Senior perfumer, Clement Gavarry of Firmenich. Khloé says they went through “100 rounds of fragrance mods” to get the perfect scent -- which came to life as a floral fragrance with a delicate bouquet of crystallized rose petals, a touch of praline, sexy musks and soft woods.

“I’m so excited to finally share my debut fragrance with all of you. Creating this signature scent has been such a personal and special journey for me and I love every detail from the bottle to the beautiful fragrance itself,” Khloé shared on Instagram .

Billie Eilish has launched a trio of scents and her woody floral Eau de Parfum, Eilish No. 2 , is one of her most popular.

This vegan and cruelty-free fragrance is made from 69% renewable ingredients and features opening notes of Italian bergamot and apple blossom. It flows into the woody, earthy spiciness of papyrus and black pepper with a contrast of wild wet poppy flowers. At its base, Eilish No. 2 features palo santo and ebony. Plus, it’s all packaged in a stunning container made from biodegradable Cello Wrap.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I didn’t know what to expect for this blind buy but I love the original fragrance. I heard this one was leaning more masculine smelling so I knew I would love it and I absolutely do. It is completely different than the original!”

If you’re looking for a new scent to try, Kylie Jenner’s Cosmic is the perfect pick.

As part of Kylie’s fragrance collection launched this year, Cosmic offers a delicate and floral scent that’s perfect for every day. With opening notes of star jasmine and blood orange, it also highlights golden amber and red peony accord in addition to a base of vanilla musk accord and cedarwood.

One customer raved: “I don’t usually buy celebrity anything but I was looking for a new perfume and this was recommended to me while in Ulta. Hands down my new favorite scent. My husband keeps saying, ‘You smell so good.’ I added the large size to my Amazon wishlist for my birthday. Good job little Kylie. This is a winner.”

Uplift your senses with Ariana Grande’s Cloud perfume .

This dreamy scent opens with a blend of lavender blossom, pear and bergamot and also features a touch of crème de coconut, praline and vanilla orchid. Adding to the fragrance’s musk, it also includes cashmere at its base.

“I ordered this perfume based off what a co-worker was wearing that smelt AMAZING! Now when I wear it I get so many compliments of, ‘you smell good, what are you wearing?’ Even though after you initially spray it on say in the morning you physically don’t realize how amazing you smell but everyone else does!” one reviewer wrote.

You’ll be obsessed with Addison Rae’s Chill AF perfume .

This two piece gift set comes with both an Eau de Parfum and a body mist in Addison’s signature scent. It’ll boost your mood with its delicate and herbal notes of pear blossom, crisp apple, red lemongrass, chamomile tea, lily of the valley, sandalwood, and milky musk. With just a few spritzes, this serene fragrance will have you feeling cool, calm, and collected.

One happy customer shared: “I love this set…It smells fruity and sweet! Also, the body mist doesn’t smell like alcohol like some do. They have a really awesome stay time which is a few hours before I have to reapply it. Definitely recommend and worth it!”

You’ll be feeling radiant every time you spray Jennifer Aniston’s Solstice Bloom perfume .

Perfect for both day and night, this woody floral scent brings warmth with its notes of gardenia and jasmine petals as well as golden sand accord and sheer white musk.

Plus, its sleek and simple bottle will look perfect no matter where you display it.

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to designing fragrances so it’s no surprise fans love her One perfume .

This warm, woody and comforting scent opens with a bright burst of pink peppercorn and sweet peach blossom and also highlights a floral heart of jasmine and gardenia. The base is grounded with notes of sandalwood and white wood, providing a warm and sensual finish.

“Loved this perfume. Smells like elegant coconut in a summer breeze. One of my all time favourites, and reasonably affordable compared to other perfumes on the market!” a five-star reviewer posted.

Step into the botanical garden that is Millie Bobby Brown’s Wildly Me fragrance .

Perfect for everyday, this lightweight scent features top notes of bergamot, pink pepper peru and clary sage. It’s layered with purple iris, blooming wisteria, violet flowers and lavender on top of its base of sandalwood, upcycled cedarwood, Cypriol and Amyris.

One customer raved: “I personally am not a big lavender person but when I tell you this is probably my new go-to scent, I mean it. It is just the perfect balance of lavender and is not too strong. Not to mention the longevity is longer than I was expecting. Love this perfume so much.”

Nicki Minaj is bringing back Pink Friday with her updated fragrance, Pink Friday 2 !

The rapper dropped the new scent along with the release of her album last year and it’s more iconic than ever. With top notes of nectarine, pineapple and solar blooms, there’s also hints of orange flower petals, pink mimosa and damask rose at the heart of the fragrance. Meanwhile, the base has notes of amber, tonka bean and sexy musk. Plus, it’s all packaged up in a bottle that looks just like Nicki!

“I have all of her other fragrances and this is by far the best one! It’s musky, powdery. Has vanilla notes which I love! It’s also a bit sweet. It’s very sexy compared to the others! Last very long on my skin and clothes!” one fan wrote in their review.

Embrace your inner animal with Britney Spears’ Jungle Fantasy perfume .

Inspired by Britney’s vibrant energy, this fierce fragrance features an invigorating blend of juicy watermelon blossom, yuzu and violet leaf. Mixed with water lily, gardenia and Gustavia flower, the daring and sparkling scent is sure to please anyone who loves floral fragrances.

“I was hesitant to buy this blindly but I am so happy I did!!! It’s sweet, a bit citrusy, fruity and overall delicious!! For the price you definitely will NOT be disappointed!!! Would make the perfect Christmas present for perfume lovers!!” one customer raved in a review.

You’ll be ready to say “I do” to Paris Hilton’s Love Rush perfume .

As the fragrance Paris wore when she walked down the aisle on her wedding day, this scent was inspired by the sentiments of eternal affection and cherished moments. With notes of Italian bergamot, white apricot nectar, lush gardenia, sandalwood and vanilla orchid, this floral fragrance is perfect for any romantic experience -- or even just everyday use.

One five-star reviewer shared: “This smells so unbelievably amazing. It is a light scent and smells kind of powdery with spicy undertones. It smells expensive and the scent is unique. I have a lot of perfume and this scent is one of a kind, I have never come across another scent similar.”