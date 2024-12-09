Ohio State Soccer Player Nathan Demian Victim Of Shooting After Game

The Ohio State athletic department just announced a member of its men's soccer team was a victim in an off-campus shooting on Saturday ... revealing the student-athlete is currently surrounded by family members after receiving medical treatment.

The school said redshirt junior Nathan Demian was shot following the team's match against Wake Forest ... but made it clear he is not a suspect in the criminal investigation, nor was he involved in any sort of altercation prior to the incident.

"The soccer program is thankful for the incredible university support and medical care available to Nathan and his family during this difficult time," the athletic department said in a statement.

"Nathan's family is with him, and the team is extremely close. The family has asked that everyone keep Nathan in their prayers."

OSU athletics also said it will support Demian in every way possible ... as well as his family and the soccer team.

Demian -- from Vancouver, British Columbia -- is a standout player for the Buckeyes ... and was a member of the Team Canada U15 and U17 teams.