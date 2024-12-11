Deals on Every Must-Read Celebrity Memoir of 2024

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

In 2024, a handful of A-listers released their own memoirs ... telling their stories in their own words

Whether they're spilling marriage and relationship secrets ... dishing on former celeb colleagues ... or opening up about their personal struggles behind closed doors, these memoirs not only made headlines, but became best sellers in the process.

From Cher to Josh Brolin, here are the must-read celebrity memoirs of the year -- all available now on Amazon.

It's hard to believe that Cher has never released a memoir until now.

The pop icon's book, titled Cher: The Memoir, "follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono -- and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart," according to HarperCollins.

"Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley tells her whole story for the first time in this raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir faithfully completed by her daughter, Riley Keough," according to Random House.

The which features both Lisa Marie and Riley's voices. Riley also narrates the audiobook alongside Julia Roberts.

From Here to the Great Unknown is a New York Times bestseller and an Oprah's Book Club pick.

At only 31, Palmer has lived many lives, getting her start in the industry from a young age. In her memoir, which was released in November, the multi-hyphenate entertainer and mother details her journey to understanding her genuine value, and opens up about her "struggles with boundaries to unconditional love, forgiveness, and worthiness," according to Flatiron books.

In his new memoir, From Under the Truck, actor Josh Brolin opens up about his unconventional childhood, the ups and downs of his career in Hollywood, and his personal life, including his relationships, journey with fatherhood and struggles with addiction.

"Weaving a latticework of different strands, moving back and forth through time, Josh Brolin captures a life marked by curiosity, pain, devotion, kindness, humor," Harper Collins writes of the actor's memoir, which was released last month.

One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz's memoir, Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!) was one of the popular bestselling celebrity memoirs of the year. In the book -- which is a New York Times bestseller and a Time must-read book of 2024 -- Lenz tells her story of her experience in the religious group The Big House Family.

Dinner for Vampires "is an inspiring story about the importance of identity and understanding what you believe," according to Simon & Schuster.

Rebel Wilson's bombshell memoir, Rebel Rising, made headlines this year over several experiences she opens up about in the book -- including her fertility journey, her sexuality, and her allegedly unpleasant experience working with Sacha Baron Cohen.

Publisher Simon & Schuster describes Rebel Rising as a "refreshingly candid, hilarious, and inspiring book about her unconventional journey to Hollywood success and loving herself."

Rebel Rising -- which was released in April -- is a New York Times bestseller.

Ina Garten released her much-anticipated memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens, in October -- and fans of the Barefoot Contessa should definitely have the book on their Christmas list!

The book -- which is a #1 New York Times bestseller -- "brings her past and her process to life in a high-spirited and no-holds-barred memoir that chronicles decades of personal challenges, adventures (and misadventures) and unexpected career twists, all delivered with her signature combination of playfulness and purpose," according to Crown Publishing.

Crystal Hefner, the widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, released one of the first big memoirs of the year.

In Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself., Crystal chronicles her life as a Playboy Playmate, her marriage to Hefner, and her experience with Playboy's "toxic" culture.

According to Grand Central Publishing, Only Say Good Things "provides a fascinating look behind the scenes at a powerful cultural icon and brand, and an empowering perspective on hard-won lessons about who we allow to determine our value."

In the book, which was released in May, The View host opens up about her family, and their influence on her early life. Blackstone Publishing describes Bits and Pieces as a "moving tribute from a daughter to her mother, and a beautiful portrait of three people who loved each other deeply."

"Not everybody gets to walk this earth with folks who let you be exactly who you are and who give you the confidence to become exactly who you want to be," Goldberg writes. "So, I thought I'd share mine with you."

Legendary actor Al Pacino gets real about his life in the spotlight in his memoir, Sonny Boy.

The book -- which was released in October -- is a New York Times bestseller, as well as an Amazon Editor's Pick.

According to Penguin Press, Sonny Boy "is the memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide. All the great roles, the essential collaborations, and the important relationships are given their full due, as is the vexed marriage between creativity and commerce at the highest levels. The book’s golden thread, however, is the spirit of love and purpose."

