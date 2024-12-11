Lou Gehrig's 1937 World Series Worn NY Yankees Jersey Up For Auction

A significant piece of New York Yankees history is on the auction block!

Lou Gehrig's game-worn jersey from the 1937 World Series -- and multiple other regular season games -- is up for grabs and expected to sell for over $4 million!

SCP Auctions -- who are selling the coveted threads -- say they've photo matched the classic pinstriped jersey, and it confirmed that The Iron Horse rocked the uni top multiple times during the 1937 regular season (the Yanks went 102-52), as well as during the World Series.

The Yankees beat the New York Giants in the 34th ever W.S.

Gehrig, 34 years old at the time, was at the height of his superstardom, leading the American League in multiple categories, including gamers played (no shock there), walks, and OPS. Lou hit 37 home runs and knocked in 158 runs, while only striking out 49 times.

Making the item even cooler, it's actually the jersey top Gehrig was wearing in his Monument Park plaque at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, occupied by only the greatest NYY players.

Of course, Gehrig was forced to retire just two years after the '37 season when he was diagnosed with ALS, an incurable neuromuscular disease which ultimately took his life in 1941.

Whoever ends up coming away with the historic piece of memorabilia will have one of the rarest items in all of sports collectibles. In fact, no Gehrig World Series jersey has ever surfaced, according to SCP.

That said, as you'd imagine, the jersey won't come cheap. A bidder has already made a $1.4 million offer, and with the auction closing Saturday night, you can be the price will skyrocket.