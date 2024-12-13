Best Buys on Holiday Bling for Jewelry Lovers

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're still shopping for friends and family this holiday season, consider giving the gift of a little bling!

Jewelry is a timeless way to show someone how much they mean to you ... and it doesn't have to break the bank. From glimmering tennis bracelets to pendant necklaces and vintage inspired earrings, we've gathered some of the best gift ideas for the jewelry lovers in your life.

Amazon has a huge selection of budget-friendly options for gifting ,,, and they’re all guaranteed to get to you before your holiday gatherings.

Get all the bling for a fraction of the price with this Baublebar Bennett Tennis Bracelet .

This elegant and classic piece is crafted from 2.5mm sparkling cubic zirconia crystals, and 18k gold-plated brass. Perfect for everyday wear, it can also be worn for special events or layered with other bracelets from your collection. Plus, it's hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Really, really, really pretty tennis bracelet. It looks very real, probably because the stones aren't super huge and gaudy. I love the fit and the clasp is very secure. I plan to wear this for years to come!"

If you're looking for a gift for that special someone, look no further than this Pandora Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet .

Available in sterling silver or 14K rose gold, this romantic piece closes with a heart-shaped clasp that features an engraved Pandora logo on one side and the Pandora Crown O logo on the other. The bracelet can also be fully customized with Pandora charms of your choice, to fit the personality of the recipient. It even includes a gift box for easy wrapping!

"The bracelet is absolutely stunning, with a level of detail and refinement that is not only unique but rarely seen in this price range ... The heart clasp is a beautiful and fancy feature that sets this bracelet apart from all others," a happy customer wrote.

This simple and sweet Kendra Scott Amelia Chain Necklace is the perfect gift for any jewelry lover!

Crafted from 14k gold-plated brass and delicate crystal charms, it's a great piece for layering and everyday use. Also available in silver, this necklace can add a little sparkle to any outfit, whether it's day or night. Plus, it arrives pre-packaged in a box and jewelry bag, ready for holiday gifting.

"Loved this so much I bought my daughter one!! It is so pretty and the quality is excellent!! The value for the price is superb!!!" one happy customer shared.

Keep your loved one close with this special Kate Spade Initial Pendant .

This gold-plated necklace features the initial of your choosing -- whether that's your own name or someone you want to wear with pride. On the back, it includes the engraving, "One in a million." With a 17" chain, this piece hangs close to your heart and is easy to layer with lots of other jewelry.

"Love love love. I got this because I wanted a necklace that could be worn daily and look cute with multiple outfits. I have become so attached to this necklace. I am in a long-distance relationship, and we both have D as an initial. I wear this every day. I get a ton of compliments. The sweet saying on the back (one in a million) is meaningful and cute," one customer shared in a review.

If you’ve got a bigger budget, this stunning Swarovski Una Angelic Tennis Necklace is sure to make an unforgettable gift.

This timeless necklace features sparkling, round cut Swarovski crystals and shiny rhodium-plated metal. Designed to last, this elegant Swarovski piece will maintain its brilliance and is carefully crafted to stand the test of time.

One reviewer shared that his girlfriend's face "lit up" when she received this necklace and she "loved everything" about the piece.

Make a statement with these shimmering, retro Baublebar Jordan Earrings !

These sparkling earrings give old Hollywood vibes with a vintage circular silhouette. Embellished with pavé stones, this piece gives a polished, glitzy feel and is sure to add a touch of glamour to any outfit. Plus, they’re lightweight, making them comfortable and easy to wear.

One customer wrote: "I hate heavy earrings, which just serve to stretch your piercing hole over time. These are stunning but very lightweight. They don't look cheap or gaudy. Very classy look for special occasions. They have a stud back and hold securely. No irritation so far!"

Another fan added: "These are so pretty. I love the shine when the lights hit the crystals!"

The options are endless with this Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace .

This simple and dainty necklace is crafted from 14k gold-plated brass and features a pendant made from prismatic dichroic glass. But if that isn't matching your vibe, there's plenty of other jewelry variations! The Elisa pendant also comes in rose gold and silver with pendants including turquoise, mother of pearl, citrine quartz and amethyst.

One five-star reviewer shared that they purchased one of the necklaces as a gift for their granddaughter and it was "absolutely stunning" and she now "wears it everyday."

Ward off negative energy and bad luck with the mystic protection of the Swarovski Symbolica Evil Eye Pendant Necklace .

This rose-gold tone necklace features a layered eye pendant -- one that combines blue, black and clear Swarovski crystals and another crafted from rose gold-plated metal. The chain is also embellished with an array of dark blue crystals, carefully tiered on one side.

One five-star reviewer shared: "The picture does not do this lovely necklace justice. The chain is delicate and strong. The stones are absolutely buenísimo. Lovely color and shine. This is my second Swarovski piece and I’m in love!"

For those that like a little color in their jewelry, this Kate Spade New York Space Cadet Star Tennis Necklace is the perfect addition to their collection.

Featuring crystal-embellished stars crafted from colorful cubic zirconia, this unique necklace is sure to delight any jewelry lover who’s a fan of quirky pieces. Plus, it even features a fun clasp closure that’s shaped like a spaceship.