Last Minute Stocking Stuffers from Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Leave your holiday shopping for the last minute? You aren't alone.

While that frantic feeling may be setting in as the holidays inch closer ... Amazon's got you covered on stocking stuffers guaranteed to make all your loved ones merry.

From beanies, to headphones and even DNA kits, all these items are perfect in a pinch!

When all else fails, there's nothing like a good Amazon gift card.

Get anyone left on your list the gift of whatever they want with an Amazon.com Gift Cards, which never expire and carry no fees.

There are multiple gift card designs and denominations to choose from ... making them perfect for Christmas, Hanukkah or any holiday you're celebrating this season. They're also redeemable toward millions of items store-wide at Amazon.com or certain affiliated websites.

Available for immediate delivery, these gift cards make the perfect panic purchase, and can be sent by email or scheduled to send up to a year in advance.

The JBL Tune 520BT - Wireless On-Ear Headphones are the perfect gift for the music lover in your life!

The JBL Tune 520BT headphones feature the renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, the same technology that powers the most famous venues all around the world. Complete with wireless Bluetooth 5.3 technology, you can stream high-quality sound from your smartphone is a breeze, allowing you to listen to whatever you please without messy cords getting in the way.

These headphones also provide long-lasting fun, allowing you to listen wirelessly for up to 57 hours and recharge the battery in as little as 2 hours with the convenient Type-C USB cable. A quick 5-minute recharge gives you 3 additional hours of music.

One five-star reviewer said these headphones made the perfect gift, writing, "I bought these for my son and he loves them. The sound is very clear and sounds good. They charge quickly and last for a long time. They are great in price and quality. They fit comfortably and are adjustable for just about everyone. They connect to Bluetooth quickly and easily. Would buy again!"

The Pickleball lover in your life will love getting on the court with these Pickleball Paddles.

These lightweight, maneuverable pickleball paddles are perfect for any style of player. Allowing you to place your shots with ease, these paddles provide the perfect balance between power and precision.

And their uniquely padded grip delivers exceptional balance between comfort and control, making it perfect for slip-free play.

One five-star reviewer says these paddles are a must-buy, writing, "Bought this as a birthday present for my boyfriend who is getting into pickleball and he loved it. It's great for beginners, lightweight, aesthetically pleasing, and the best value for your money."

Get ready to get wild over this Jonathan Adler Safari Shaped Puzzle.

The 750-piece shaped jigsaw puzzle from Galison is just the right level of challenge for a few days of fun. This puzzle is stylish too, with Jonathan Adler's iconic tiger image with gold foil accents, making for a chic finished product suitable for framing!

"Sent this as a surprise gift to our puzzle loving granddaughter. She was pleased with both the surprise and the uniqueness of the puzzle," one satisfied customer wrote. "Nice item. Fun gift."

Winter is here, and what could be more perfect than a Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie for those chilly nights?!

Born in 1987, the A18 Watch Hat quickly rose as an icon. Originally designed as a workwear essential, it can now be found at construction sites and campgrounds, state fairs and football stadiums.

Not only does it work with everything, Carhartt has a color to go with everything too, with the Knit Cuffed Beanie coming in 22 colors.

"I got this for my kiddo and one for myself. These are great winter hats that keeps the head warm even in the coolest weather," one satisfied customer wrote.

Some serious fun will be had with LEGO's Creator 3 in 1 Forest Animals set.

Perfect for boys and girls aged nine and above, the set allows you to build and rebuild different models using the same bricks, allowing for a variety woodland adventures.

Kids can use their imaginations to dream up stories with three different animal playsets -- a red fox toy, a red owl figure and a red squirrel model. The fox toy can move its head, neck, legs, mouth, paws and tail, the owl toy figure can rotate its head through 360 degrees, and the red squirrel toy’s head, ears and paws move, making this an interactive gift that's perfect for the imaginative little on in your life.

The animals also come with accessories, with the red fox toy coming complete with a snow-covered tree stump and spruce tree stand, while the owl can be put on a branch stand with posable twigs, and the red squirrel comes with an acorn.

"I bought this as a birthday present. I'm pleased to say my nephew absolutely loved it and wants more for Christmas. Great fun and value for the money. I highly recommend," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Give the gift of soft, supple skin with this travel-ready gift set by Sol De Janeiro.

Start by cleansing with Bom Dia Bright Body Wash, then smooth on gently exfoliating Bom Dia Bright Cream. Finish with the sultry scent of Cheirosa 40 Perfume Mist.

Vitamin C visibly brightens and evens skin tone, while fruit AHAs gently exfoliate for smooth, radiant skin.

One five-star reviewer can't get enough of this set's scent, writing, "The smell is so warm but so clean! If you like vanilla this is definitely for you. The body wash lathers great and the lotion goes a long way and makes your skin so soft!"

Let the kids channel their own Alexa with the Amazon Echo for Dot Kids.

Amazon's popular and cutest smart speaker with Alexa, made for kids, is here! The improved speaker delivers clearer vocals and rich, vibrant sound.

Kids can ask Alexa to play music, read a bedtime story, get help with their homework, and more. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. This Echo dot for Kids includes one year of Amazon Kids+ – A digital subscription designed for kids aged 3-12 to safely learn, grow, and explore.

Kids can help take charge of their routines with Alexa by setting their own alarms or turning off compatible smart lights. Use the Hey Disney! voice assistant to get the weather with Mickey, set a reading timer with Dory or Olaf, and more. They can also customize the way their Alexa sounds with a pretend owl or dragon voice with the included 1 year of Amazon Kids+.

"Super cool for kids. My kiddo is 6 and can play any song she wants and ask a lot of questions like what the weather is or even what the capital of Canada is," one satisfied customer wrote. "Very cool item to have. It has a kids voice too that my kiddo loves. Great price also. Very easy to use."

Help your faves trace their family tree with this AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit.

Ever wondered where your freckles came from, or why you hate cilantro? AncestryDNA + Traits lets you discover 40+ genetic traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient, and other personal characteristics.

Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. Your results will be available online in roughly six to eight weeks.

"I only really started getting in depth with it today but the family tree function is not only very intuitive and usually correct, but its also addicting. I will definitely be upgrading my subscription soon. Great fun," one satisfied customer wrote.

Transport them to the city of lights with this Emily in Paris Eau de Parfum Fragrance Spray by Michel Germain.

Inspired by the Netflix series, this delightful scent captures Parisian style love with a heart of velvety blonde woods and seductive musk.

For captivating confidence, or to attract a Parisian love affair like Emily Cooper's, simply apply perfume spray to the back of your neck, your wrists, and pulse points night or day and revel in the experience.

"This Perfume has a nice look and the finest presentation. The package and box look high level of quality. The scent of the perfume is fresh and sweet and can be used on a regular basis or for special occasions," one five-star reviewer wrote. "A really good option for a gift. Past my test and also my wife. Really good fragrance."

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals, and if you're looking for even more holiday gift ideas, check out our gift guides!