TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

This year, Hanukkah kicks off the same day as Christmas, but Jewish families get to carry the celebration through the new year before the holiday wraps up on January 2, 2025.

Now, you can fill those "Eight Crazy Nights," as Adam Sandler dubbed the Festival of Lights, with everything you need to honor and commemorate the Miracle of Hanukkah from Amazon.

This holiday selection features the perfect gifts for your friends and loved ones, as well as stunning Menorahs, candles, and even a serving set for latkes to ensure this year's Hanukkah is a celebration to remember.

There's no Hanukkah without these traditional -- and delicious -- Chocolate Gelt Blue & Silver Coins in Mesh Bags. You'll want to get them out before the first lighting of the Menorah or just to see how long you can hold out before digging into the delicious Kosher-certified chocolate.

Individually wrapped in blue and silver foil, each mesh bag contains four coins, with 10 bags per container, to ensure you have plenty of coins for decorating, handing out, or gathering as many as you can in a rousing game of dreidel ... so long as your luck holds out!

Cozy and comfortable all day to keep you warm all day, your family will be amazed when night comes to see all the adorable Hannukah symbols -- including Menorahs, dreidels, and Jewish stars -- come alive in this Glow-in-the-Dark Hanukkah Blanket.

At an impressive 50" x 60", the plush polyester blanket is big enough for everyone, while still soft enough for the tenderest skin. It's also fully machine washable and dryable, making it easy to care for and perfect for year-round use when you just need that extra throw.

If you're in the market for your first Menorah, or just a new one, you can't go wrong with Zion Judaica's Sleek Designers Menorah. It also make a perfect gift as its smooth, modern design is both tasteful and suitable to fit perfectly with any decor.

The high polish design ensures the Menorah will have as much shine as the candles you light each night. Plus, its dual design makes it suitable for standard Hannukah candles or oil cups, thanks to its wide spacing between branches, with the entire piece a full 10.75" wide and 5.5" tall, with a 4.18" base.

"This was just what I had been looking for: a sleek, strong, modern design that works with both candles and oil cups," wrote one customer. "Being solid aluminum, it's sturdy, stable, and easy to care for. I'm delighted with it and expect to use it for the rest of my life."

Tired of the dog trying to grab the dreidel, or just want to invite your favorite four-legged friend to join in the fun? The Mutt-zel Tov Dreidel Plush Dog Toy from Huxley & Kent will ensure your dog has their own fun toy. It even comes with all four Hebrew letters on its sides so it technically could be used for an actual game ... though we're not sure how well it will spin.

With its unique dreidel-shaped design, soft durable construction, including an extra layer of mesh and reinforced seams, and that irresistible squeaker inside, this might quickly become your dog's favorite toy. It's even machine washable and dryable to ensure it will last for years to come.

It might be called Tipsy Elves Men's Ugly Hanukkah Sweaters, but these designs are actually funny and adorable! With six designs, there are almost enough for you to wear a different one for each night of Hanukkah, whether you're "Too Lit to Quit" or a truly unique "Jewnicorn."

A perfect gift for the man in your life with a sense of humor, these sweaters aren't just funny, they also feature a stylish tailored cut to flatter so they're suitable for most any event.

One customer described their purchase as "very festive and cute without being truly ugly," while another called theirs "super comfy to wear" and celebrated, "This won me the ugly sweater contest!!!"

Not to be left out of the fun, there's also a full line of Tipsy Elves Women's Ugly Hanukkah Sweaters, including a charmingly adorable "Happy Hanukcat" design for the proud "Crazy Cat Lady" in your life .. even if that lady is you!

Made from 100% acrylic with sequins and other unique adornments for that extra splash of fun to stand out, these durable, relaxed fit, long sleeve pullovers are hand wash or dry clean only to ensure they last.

"I got tons of compliments wearing this to our company 'ugly holiday sweater' party!" wrote one customer, calling it a "great fit" and adding, "The material is super soft and isn’t too heavy to where it can’t be layered over a button down shirt for some added interest/professional vibes. If I needed another one, I’d absolutely buy it again!"

Now you can make your celebration totally unique with more than a dozen designs for these Rite Lite Premium Dripless Hannukah Candles, like this classic blue & white design that's elegant and tasteful. With 45 candles in each set, you're sure to have enough to celebrate with family and friends.

Each candle is hand dipped and decorated by skilled artisans with the same thought and care you'll put into lighting them each night.

Rite Lite has been a leader in Hanukkah candles for more than 70 years. Each one is crafted to meet all Jewish traditional requirements for Hanukkah candles and sized to fit most Menorahs, and will burn clean and bright for approximately one hour.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for someone on your list, or planning to serve up traditional latkes or any of your family's other favorite recipes for your own celebration, serve it up in style with Things Remembered's Ceramic Hanukkah Serving Platter Set.

Crafted from Ceramic Dolomite, the 10.5" round platter with 3.5" x 2.5" serving cup comes with 3" long toothpicks adorned with dreidels, so you'll have everything you need for proper holiday snacking with a unique "spin." Plus, its easy enough to keep clean by simply wiping with a damp cloth.

For more than 50 years, a certain caterpillar has been delighting and educating generations of children. Now, The Very Hungry Caterpillar's 8 Nights of Chanukah book uses the friendly character to introduce children to Hanukkah -- including some of its classic food dishes (he is "very hungry," after all!)

This delightful board book with painted art by original Hungry Caterpillar artist Eric Carle is the perfect gift for young children, and creates a perfect opportunity to teach them about your family traditions by reading it on the first night of Hanukkah ... and probably every night thereafter, too!

"My granddaughter absolutely loved this book. She spent hours turning the pages to see the next number and has improved her counting skills," wrote one happy customer. "The Eric Carl illustrations are as bright and beautiful as you'd expect ... It is an awesome introduction to the holiday for toddlers!"