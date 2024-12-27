Best Buys for Book Lovers on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Would you rather curl up with a good book than have to deal with other people? More invested in what's going on in the character's lives in your favorite book series than some of the people you know in real life? Have we got the goods for you.

If you happened to get some new reading material or a Kindle over the holidays (or both!) ... we've pulled together some of the best accessories to make your book nook really shine.

Be the envy of all the bookworms in your life with the deals below!

Want to set the right mood for your next romantasy deep dive, while also sending the perfect message to everyone around that you are extremely busy right now? Sounds like you need GSPY's Book Lovers Candle with lavender fragrance oil infused right in.

The aromatherapy scent will keep you calm and relaxed during even the most intense literary climaxes, while its clear message will keep nosy bothers from bothering your me-time: "Smells like reading time," reads the candle's label, "infused with the fresh aroma of shutting up and letting me read."

The natural wax 9 oz. candle also has a longer and cleaner burn, giving truly dedicated readers 50 full hours of fragrance and ambiance!

If you're one of those bibliophiles who loves to share your favorite reads, but sometimes struggles to keep track of which books you've lent out, this Custom Book Embosser will make sure your books are stamped as part of your collection. While it won't be able to identify which friend has your book, it will clearly identify that book as yours with a tastefully customized monogram.

Made in the USA, these customized embossers are up to 2" across and offer dozens of designs to suit your personality, while clearly stating to whom these books belong. They make perfect gifts for your generous bookish friends, or your own home librarian.

"Love, Love this great little book embosser," wrote one happy customer. "Had to give it two loves, because I purchased one for myself and one for my daughter. Each different design. She really likes hers and was a perfect gift."

If you're tried of fumbling around for a bookmark and wary of leaving your book open and facedown or -- the horror! -- folded completely back on itself, now you can protect your spine and your spot with 3HQ's clever Wooden Triangle Book Stand made from 100% bamboo.

The unique design gently holds your page without creasing the book, while the accompanying reading rest offers a stable place to put your cup, glasses, and even a pen or highlighter. Stop fumbling around to find all the things you misplaced while engrossed in a book, because they're all right here!

One of the most charming things you can do to add a little flair of creativity and magic to your bookcases can be found with Rolife's LED Book Nook Kit.

You'll feel like you're peering into a magical tiny world inside this Sunshine Town 3D wooden puzzle, sized perfectly to fit right on your shelf between your favorite books. Add two AAA batteries for illumination and watch it truly come alive.

"This is absolutely beautiful! I’ve never put together anything like this before so I was a little intimidated at first," admitted one customer, "but once I started I was pleasantly surprised just how detailed the instructions were and how precise all the cuts and marking were. This set is such wonderfully designed [and] just a joy to put together."

Now that you've got your next big read and you're ready to dive in, make sure you stay comfortable throughout with AboveTek's incredibly versatile hands-free Kindle Tablet Pillow Stand. Its patented ergonomic design features a 360° swivel rotation, 360° bracket flip, and 180° foldable arm for infinite positioning, while its adjustable to fit any tablet, smartphone, or ereader from 4.7" to 12.9".

"The soft bean bag is made of high quality fabric, wrinkle resistant. Its design provides exceptional comfort, whether I'm lounging on the sofa, lying in bed, or sitting on the floor," writes one satisfied customer. "The multiple angle adjustments are handy for finding the ideal viewing position, reducing the strain on my neck and wrists."

Need to get a few more chapters in but your partner's trying to sleep? Glocuscent's Bendable Reading Light fits gently around your neck so the only light you see hits right where you need it.

Available in multiple colors on the outside, with 3 color and 6 brightness settings for the lights themselves, this convenient, lightweight item is USB-C rechargeable and delivers 80 hours of non-diminishing brightness.

"OMGoodness! This book light is genius! It gently wraps around your neck and adjusts to any position," writes one happy customer, while another calls it "the perfect light for reading in bed at night."

There's nothing cozier than snuggling up with a good book under a soft blanket, preferably with a warm cup of tea or coffee nearby, if we're being completely honest. But sometimes, not just any will do, which is why we recommend CUJOYO's Book Lovers Blanket.

Don't settle for just the book in your hands when you can be completely covered with them, along with the proud message, "Reading Is My Happy Place," printed right on this adorable 60" x 50" thick flannel blanket with books, shelves and other fun items. You'll never want to come out from under it.

One look at this Book Lover Coffee Glass from NewEleven and you'll think ... it really gets me. Perfect for any drink, cold or hot, the 16 oz. glass with leak-proof lid and glass straw features an adorable open book design with the message, "Just One More Chapter."

Additional design options include adorable cats on bookshelves, a simple "Coffee" message, or the mantra, "It's Too Peopley Outside." But whatever your words, you'll agree with one happy customer who gave it a five-star review, writing, "This product is so cute!"

Bring a little life to your favorite book nook with this Book-Shaped Decorative Vase from Steel Mill & Co. This large vase comes in two classic designs: an elegant florally-decorated copy of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice or a sleek black-and-gold version of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby.

Measuring 3.5" x 7.75" and coming in at nearly 2 pounds, this vase is sturdy enough to support your gardening endeavors, while livening up any bookish space.

"So cute and well made! It’s gorgeous and can be used for a vase or to hold bookmarks or what have you," writes one customer of its versatility. "Isn’t super big so it’ll fit perfectly on my bookshelf."

Kate Space New York Canvas Tote https://amzn.to/4gj9ili

Sometimes, despite our best efforts, we book lovers find we have to leave our cozy reading havens and set out into the world. Now, we can safely and securely bring along some of our favorite books with this Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote.

A brand you trust for quality bags, this sturdy design has an interior pocket for quick access and comes in two different designs, depending on just how much you want everyone to know how much you're thinking about that next chapter. The bag, of course, is suitable for any and all of your personal items, but come on! We know most of those are books, right?

"I would give it 10 stars if I could," wrote one customer, while another said it's a "great tote bag for library books." See! We see you, book lovers ... and we got you!