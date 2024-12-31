Mocktails and Alcohol-Free Drinks for Dry January

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

After popping champagne on New Year's Eve ... many are planning to kick off 2025 alcohol free.

For anyone starting the new year with Dry January, there are a ton of alcohol-free beverages and mocktails out there to keep your thirst quenched all month long. And with some coming from stars including Blake Lively and Bella Hadi, they're star-approved too!

Not going dry? Some of these also make for good mixers, too!

Get buzzed (alcohol free) with Blake Lively's Betty Buzz Premium Sparkling Soda!

Perfect for sipping with friends, this crisp collection of classic beverages includes Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, and Sparkling Lemon Lime.

"I bought the variety pack as a special treat for myself, and wow! The best way to describe the taste is 'bright'! The carbonation is exceptional and lasts way longer than any soda, and there's no sticky sweet aftertaste," one five-star reviewer wrote.

"This is my new favorite drink. The taste is amazing," another added.

Continue riding the Betty train and grab the Betty Buzz Premium Sparkling Soda Citrus Variety Pack!

Made with fresh fruit, these flavors include Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime, and Meyer Lemon Club Soda -- all made using the freshest fruits, herbs juices and spices.

"I have ordered these multiple times!! I used to buy the variety packs but quickly discovered that grapefruit is my favorite flavor! Now I'm pregnant and they are perfect for when I want something fun and different to drink," one mom to be said.

"The taste is amazing," another added!

Crack open a can and kick off 2025 with the Kin Variety 12 Pack, from a brand co-founded by Bella Hadid.

The alcohol-free drinks are rosé-inspired, so think of them as summer in a can as the beverages transport you to warmer days relaxing on a picnic blanket.

"I love this kit, and I love Kin products... They work for me, they lift my mood and add more energy and I can actually feel these effects and they mix well with my flavored seltzers," one five-star reviewer wrote.

While another added: "These are so cute and have great ingredients for mocktails!"

This Ghia Non-Alcoholic Variety Le Spritz is not only 0% alcohol -- it's gluten-free, vegan, no added sugars, no caffeine and has no artificial flavors.

Packed with potent extracts of natural nervines with herbs known to soothe the mind, Ghia can help bring the body back from burnout.

"All the Ghia products are well crafted but I really like this Ginger Spritz. Great Mocktail straight out of the can," one customer wrote.

"Yummy. Liked the variety. Will be buying more," another added.

Stock up with some of Ghia's Non-Alcoholic Aperitif to make make a mocktail that will have the whole party happy they got our of their sweats to come.

Inspired by Mediterranean aperitif culture, it's light and dry and perfect for slow-sipping and fast-talking.

"I tried it as soon as it arrived and it is delicious. It has enough a tang that slightly reminds you of a sweet wine," one five-star reviewer wrote.

"I love this brand! As someone who can't tolerate alcohol, finally there are good non-alcoholic options that are better than just a soda," another added.

Take up a new hobby in 2025 and give mixology a go with this Organic Mocktail Kit by Bluestem Botanicals. Test your skills on drink making without alcohol to keep your dry January resolution going.

The kit includes Thyme Simple Syrup, Rosemary Hydrosol, and Ginger Glycerite to create a delightful blend of fruity & savory drinks.

"My husband fancy's himself somewhat of a scientist himself when it comes to drinks. This was the perfect gift," one five-star reviewer wrote.

"Perfect kit, love the flavors and how easy it is to blend," another added.

Indulge in a selection of flavors with the Mingle Mocktails Variety Pack, featuring 4 Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, 4 Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa, and 4 Key Lime Margarita.

"I really love this non alcoholic beverage its refreshing and I love the fact you can drink how many you want with no hangover the next day I will definitely be purchasing it again," one customer wrote.

"They are so yummy, all three flavors…and they aren’t overly seltzery or overly juicy, just light and delicious," another added.

Craving an Aperol Spritz but don't want to ruin your Dry January?

Grab some FREE AF Non-Alcoholic Apero Spritz, a twist on your favorite mixed drink that tastes great and is beautifully refreshing with natural flavorings of citrus with a hint of zesty orange, and of course, no alcohol.

"I have been looking for a non-alcoholic beverage that I truly enjoy the taste of, and I've found that with Free AF," one customer said.

"This hits the spot," another shared.

Handcrafted with real fruit by the brand's in-house mixologist, Recess Zero Proof Craft Mocktails are going to be your best friend through Dry January.

Plus, their mocktails are infused with uplifting guayusa and balancing adaptogens to keep you in the moment while socializing or unwinding at the end of the day.

"Fun festive drinks to a non alcoholic alternative," one customer wrote.

While another couldn't get enough of the Cosmo flavor: "The cosmo is SOOOOOOOOO good. This truly feels like I'm part of the party again! I felt calm and even giddy! Thank you Recess for making these delicious mocktails!"

The Busty Lush Non-Alcoholic Grapefruit Paloma is a great alcohol alternative. It's a bold mix of grapefruit, lime, and agave to help people celebrate while not having to deal with a hangover the next day.

This customer is happy the company is led by the women ... let's go girls!

"It’s so good! I bring this to all my gatherings and even the drinkers enjoy it. It actually tastes like a cocktail and not like a sugary soda that’s marketed as a mocktail. You can tell it’s made well! And it's woman owned!"

"The flavor of this product is incredible," another added.