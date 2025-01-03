Best Deals on Fitness Trackers for the New Year

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

New Year's Eve means one thing ... it's time to get serious about those fitness resolutions for 2025!

Keep an eye on your health all year round with fitness trackers and smartwatches designed to keep you motivated and active at the gym, pool or even around your home. These gadgets come in a range of styles, colors and prices ... and can be rocked on your wrist or finger whenever you work out.

Let 2025 be the year you focus on fitness ... for more than just the month of January.

The Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker is the most popular tracker on the market.

Available in three different colors -- black, gold and silver -- this tracker has 40 exercise modes, built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate, workout intensity map and reminders to move. It also connects to YouTube music, Google Maps, Google Wallet and can be used to place calls, texts and receive Smartphone app notifications on a color touchscreen.

It can also be linked to compatible workout machines and, with a subscription, can be upgraded to include a library of workouts -- from dance cardio to cycling.

Available at a lower price than the Charge 6, the Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker also comes with a bevy of bells and whistles.

It reports a Daily Readiness Score, Active Zone Minutes, all-day activity tracking and 24/7 heart rate, and comes with 20+ exercise modes, automatic exercise tracking and reminders to move. The device also comes in three different colors, provides a daily Stress Management Score and tracks your sleep.

"I wanted something that was accurate for heart rate, and could measure my sleep. It's been great for just that!" read one 5-star review. "I appreciate that you can see the exact times it has tracked everything, how many calories you're burning, etc. The battery life has also been good; it lasts about 8 days with continuous wear. It's slim and cute too; which is a huge plus."

The IAMJOY Smart Health Wristband is a great option for those who want a more screenless experience.

This tracker connects to an app and boasts more than 50 exercise modes, built-in GPS, 24/7 automatic exercise tracking and exercise reminders. It also includes women's health monitoring --including menstrual cycle and pregnancy -- and features for stress management, sleep and temperature.

"This fitness tracker has significantly improved my daily routine by tracking steps and heart rate, sleep , stress, oxygen and blood pressure," raved one customer. "Its sleek black design complements any outfit and sometime even I forget about it that I have wore it. It's fabric is comfortable and breathable for all-day wear."

Not a bracelet fan? Try out the Samsung Galaxy Ring instead.

The ring does come at a much higher price point than some of the other trackers on this list, with Samsung boasting that this device "fits like a dream," "goes with everything" and "is so comfortable, you'll forget it's there." It tracks workouts and heart rate, is water resistant and can go for a week between charges.

"It looks good and the measurements have been incredibly accurate," wrote one buyer, as many recommend getting an Amazon sizing kit first. "The heart rate feature has matched finger pulse measurements and the sleep tracking matches exactly sleep and wake times. And, most impressively, what it records for distance and pace during my runs has been spot on."

The Garmin Vivomove Sport mixes the analog watch style with smartwatch tech.

This tracker is packed with health monitoring features, including Body Battery energy levels, Pulse Ox, advanced sleep monitoring, stress tracking, women's health tracking and more. It also counts steps and calories and has safety features including Incident Detection and Assistance -- which sends your live location to emergency contacts.

"It is perfect for the elegance and functionality I was seeking in a fitness tracker," raved one buyer. "It hits all the marks I was looking for in terms of features. From tracking my steps throughout the day to monitoring my heart rate and even keeping tabs on my hydration levels by tracking cups of water, this device offers functions that cater to my needs. And, the battery life pleasantly surprised me, lasting four solid days on a single charge, which exceeded my expectations."

For those looking for a more feminine touch, the Garmin Lily 2 Active tracker is a stylish option.

With a purple silicone band, this smartwatch features a touchscreen display with a patterned lens. It comes with built-in GPS for tracking your fitness activities, and boasts apps for yoga, Pilates, cardio and more.

It also features Body Battery energy monitoring, menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking, hydration tracking, all-day stress tracking, health snapshot and heart rate monitoring.

Kids can get in on the action too with Fitbit Google Ace LTE.

This product is both smartwatch and fitness tracker, "designed to move the next generation of gamers" -- with an "Arcade" full of games to motivate movement.

It also features family group chat, location sharing and School Time, which limits gameplay during the day to keep them focused on school work.

"Watch does keep them motivated to move," read one 5-star review, which added that the device "provides us, parents, a peace of mind that kids are reachable and can be easily located. We use texts and calls to communicate with them when they getting back from school or even when they're on the second floor and we call them for a dinner."

Another option for your finger is the Oura Ring Gen3 Heritage.

Made of titanium and available in seven different colors, the ring allows customers to track their sleep, activity, stress, heart rate and more with a monthly, $5.99 Oura Membership. The device's research grade sensors monitor over 20 biometrics "with precision," and is compatible with iOS and Android apps.

"While I do understand people's hesitation with the subscription model, I feel like the ring has helped me a lot in the short time I've had it. It seems to be surprisingly accurate in it's sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring and fitness tracking and I often compare it against my apple watch to see if it compiles similar data," raved one customer.

The Amazfit GTR 4 Smart Watch is another chic and sturdy option for your wrist.

The fitness tracker provides live notifications for sports data like heart rate and hydration reminders, distance covered, and more and can be used underwater to track swimming data as well. It connects easily to other fitness apps, as well as Amazon Alexa and bluetooth.

"I wanted a fitness watch that would enable me to leave my phone behind during workouts. With GPS, music storage, Bluetooth connectivity for headphones, waterproof construction, and all the normal fitness/health monitoring, this watch did everything I wanted cheaper than any other option I could find," read one 5-star review.

Last, but certainly not least, is the Apple Watch SE.

Coming in a number of different colors, this watch provides irregular heart rhythm notifications, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, Check In and more. It's also water resistant, customizable, and gives insight into workout performance.

"The SE is a great choice if you want the core features of a smartwatch without overpaying for extras," shared one buyer. "What stands out most is how well it balances essential functions with affordability. It tracks my fitness activities, like steps, calories burned, and workouts, with impressive accuracy. The heart rate monitor is responsive, and I’ve found it useful for both workouts and day-to-day health insights. The sleep tracking feature is simple yet effective, giving me an overview of how well I’ve rested without overwhelming me with data."