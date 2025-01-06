Best Running Shoes to Kick Off the New Year

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Start the New Year right with a brand new pair of sneakers to get you moving.

Whether you're working on fitness goals ... already love running ... or just need a comfy pair of kicks to get you through the work day, we've got you covered.

From HOKA to New Balance to Nike, there's no shortage of lightweight, comfortable sneakers built for running ... on the trail or the treadmill. Available at a variety of price points, there's guaranteed to be a shoe you love.

Enjoy the comfort of the HOKA Bondi 8 every time you step out for a run.

As one of the most popular shoes in the brand's lineup, the Bondi 8 is known for its ultralight resilient foam ... which delivers the perfect blend of soft and bouncy. It has a memory foam collar that cradles the ankle in plush comfort and the rear crash pad affords an incredibly soft and balanced ride from heel strike to forefoot transaction.

"Fast shipping, beautiful design, and like walking on clouds. Pillowy soft, great arch support, wide toe box. I feel like running a marathon every day when I have these on," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Whether you're hitting the road or the treadmill, the New Balance 520 V8 will be a perfect fit.

Designed for versatility, these men's sneakers were crafted from breathable engineered mesh fabric that'll keep you feeling comfortable and focused on your run. With lightweight underfoot cushioning and a padded collar, you'll also always be snug and secure.

"I've been training and racing in New Balance since my first pair of Tracksters, back in 1968 ... for me the 520's are simply the latest in a line of affordable running shoes that I’ve worn in my running career that now stretches 58 years. New Balance remains comfortable, affordable, and as stylish," one customer wrote. "My New Balance carried me through a Spartan Race at age 65, as well as multiple runs and hikes worldwide."

Get ready for all-day comfort with the Nike Air Max 270 .

Nike's first ever lifestyle Air Max draws inspiration from Air Max icons like the Air Max 180 and Air Max 93. With its signature air cushioning plus foam midsole and lightweight woven construction, you’ll feel like you’re walking on clouds!

One happy customer wrote: "My second pair of these shoes - The most comfortable pair of tennis shoes I own. I have been seeing them everywhere and wanted to see what the hype was, well now I know! 10/10 recommend!"

Feel the energy with the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 !

Whether you're on the run or spending a weekend in the city, these men's sneakers are perfect for any occasion. Using cutting-edge technology, these shoes are engineered for lasting comfort with responsive cushioning while adidas BOOST provides an energy return with every step.

"This is the best pair of running shoes that I own. In fact, this is the second pair of this identical shoe that I bought. It fits me perfectly, provides the right amount of cushioning and is at the same time very strong. I put close to 300 miles on the first pair and probably could have used it a little longer but the experts recommend changing out running shoes more frequently," one reviewer shared.

Hit the trails or the road with ASICS Gel-Venture 9 .

These women's sneakers can do it all, whether you're jogging on the treadmill or hiking in the woods. With a trail-specific outsole pattern, you're guaranteed excellent traction and durability when you’re on the move. Plus ASICS' rearfoot GEL technology improves impact absorption and creates a softer feeling at footstrike.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I have been shopping for sneakers for a year, my feet hate everything I'm convinced. But these shoes are perfect! They hug my feet in all the right places, great arch support and they’re cute. Super well made and great traction. True to size and I love the colors of the design! Will definitely be buying a second pair for when these inevitably wear out!"

HOKA's iconic Bondi 8 shoe also comes available for men.

This ulta-cushioned shoe is a game changer for running and low impact workouts. Crafted with softer and lighter foams than ever before, the Bondi 8 also features new extended heel geometry and a partially gusseted, pillowed tongue.

"I won't use any other shoe for running. I'm a strong man in the army who needs cushion when his foot impacts. Ever since I got these shoes it's been a game changer. My run time has increased and have had less soreness in my feet," one satisfied customer shared.

You'll want to wear the Adidas Swift Run 1.0 wherever you go!

These 80s inspired sneakers will keep you comfortable all day long thanks to its knit sock upper and EVA midsole. You'll want to wear these shoes from your early morning gym session all the way to your after-work errands run.

One five-star reviewer shared: "These shoes are very comfortable, I prefer them over any of my other shoes. They are true to size and they fit perfectly. I also was able to put them in the washing machine to clean them and it worked without ruining them. I highly recommend them if you are looking for a gym shoe to wear to school or any other sporting events!!"

Improve your speed with the Under Armour Charged Assert 10 .

These lightweight men's sneakers were crafted with breathable mesh with synthetic overlays and a solid rubber outsole, giving you durability and support for miles. Plus the EVA sockliner and Charged Cushioning midsole helps protect against impact and provides the ultimate responsiveness.

"Perfect fit. Great support and the color is AWESOME. VERY durable and flexible. Perfect summer shoe for sports and still warm enough to wear in the cooler months. My everything/everyday choice," a happy customer shared.

The Nike Essential 2 was built for the gym.

From lifting weights to HIIT classes, these shoes are made to do it all. You'll feel totally solid with the Essential's flat, stable heel as well as flexibility under the toes, tons of grip and side-to-side support. Plus, they're crafted to last with high-abrasion honeycomb mesh and durable overlays on the back and sides.

A pleased customer wrote: "Very cute! The fit is great. True to size! I wear a size 10. Very comfortable. Very light! I wore them to the gym and didn’t feel the pain I feel in my shins when I run. So I'm giving 10/10."

The Brooks Ghost 15 will give runners both the comfort and performance they need.

As one of the brand's most loved shoes, the Ghost 15 has a soft feel, smooth ride, and trusted fit. Its air mesh upper provides comfort and breathability -- and uses a refined 3D Fit Print to create a more seamless, secure fit. And no matter where you take these shoes or how your foot lands, the soft midsole and Segmented Crash Pad will team up for easy flow from landing to toe-off.

"These shoes are outstanding. I run five times a week, covering 3 to 4 miles per run, for a total of 15 to 20 miles weekly. They are lightweight and provide excellent protection for my knees and hips. As fatigue sets in, poorly made running shoes can feel heavy and cumbersome, but these remain light from start to finish," a five-star reviewer shared.