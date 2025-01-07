Elijah Wood Hints He's a Married Man, 'Grateful for My Wife'

Elijah Wood is coveting a new ring ... the "Lord of the Rings" star is now referring to his longtime partner, Mette-Marie Kongsved, as his "wife" -- seemingly confirming what TMZ learned about a NYE wedding.

Play video content Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum

Elijah was on the latest episode of the "Inside of You" podcast, and he told host Michael Rosenbaum ... "I'm beyond grateful for my family and my kids and my wife."

Rosenbaum also referred to Mette-Marie -- a film producer -- as Elijah's wife, so, it sure sounds like they had some convo about him tying the knot.

Not much is known about Elijah and Mette-Marie's relationship, given the twosome is notoriously private about their life together. The duo appeared to go public with their romance in January 2018 ... later welcoming 2 children together, a son and a daughter.

He's also wearing a ring on his middle finger during the podcast that says "Dad."

Witnesses have told us the couple got married in Sweden on New Year's Eve in what was described as an intimate ceremony with about 80 friends and family members.