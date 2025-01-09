Deck Out Your Car With These Helpful & Handy Accessories

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Never get caught with a flat tire in the middle of nowhere again with the Airmoto Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor.

This little lifesaver is built with the highest quality materials to inflate the wheels on your car, truck, SUV, motorcycle or bicycle ... in just minutes!

"I use this to fill my two heavy Tesla's tires including a CyberTruck," one five-star reviewer wrote, in a review that would make Elon Musk proud. "Hands down the most useful air pump I've ever had. Much more compact, with a surprisingly good, quality, long lasting battery," another added.

Got kids? Eat in the car? Just plan old messy? The Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Cordless Car Vacuum is going to be your new passenger princess.

This 4-in-1 vacuum comes with multiple accessories to meet all your needs -- including vacuuming, blowing, inflating and pumping. It's the perfect thing to keep in the trunk of your car for those moments you just need to clean up your mess.

"This is a great little vacuum and I have no complaints. It's well made and there are plenty of attachments. I used it today in my pickup truck and on low power first did all of the mats, seats and crevices," one customer wrote.

"I do my best to keep my car looking clean. Living in Florida, there is sand everywhere and there is no keeping it out of your car. I have a shop vac that I used to vacuum the floor mats, but honestly, it was a hassle to pull it out and use," another added.

You never want to be caught on the side of the road without an Car Emergency Roadside Kit -- so save yourself a headache by chucking this baby in the trunk!

This roadside assistance kit includes a tool box, multi-function shovel, advanced jumper (11.8 foot), tire repair tools, traction rope, survival whistle, flashlight and gloves. It has over 120 items that can maximize your safety in the event of a breakdown or accident.

"Great item," one reviewer wrote.

"Bought this for my teen grandchild who just got his first car. Safety first," another added.

You'll have the coolest car around with these Govee Car LED Lights!

Choose from 16 million available colors or customize car led light effects to your liking in DIY mode via Govee Home app -- plus, they have a built-in mic that helps interior car lights sync up with any music type.

"Buckle up, because these interior car lights are about to take your driving experience to a whole new level," one happy customer wrote.

"Cheap, easy to install and work well. Definitely recommend if you need a little interior accent lighting," read another thrilled buyer.

Go handsfree with the Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro.

For those without a screen in their car, this mount will securely attach to the air conditioner vents -- providing you with access to navigation, music playlists, and calls, without ever having to look down.

"Great vent phone mount! Super easy to install, feels very sturdy and well made, and the magnet strength is really strong and has a great hold keeping the phone safe. Easy to rotate," one five star reviewer wrote.

"Surprised by how sturdy this is. And it’s really nice looking," another added.

There's nothing worse than getting into a hot car and having the steering wheel burn the palms of you hands, right? This Scooby-Doo Group Accordian Sunshade will keep your car cool and avoid any burning of the skin.

"My daughter loves Scooby Doo and this was the perfect gift for her. It folds easily and has held up for a year of constant use," one five-star reviewer wrote.

"Great for my car. Bigger than what I expected but fits well. Love the Scooby design, looks expensive and cute," another added.

You organize your closet, so why don't you organize your car too with this Truck Bed Organizer!

Its built tough for all of your needs and will withstand wear and tear. The organizer is manufactured with the strongest and most durable Oxford polyester fabric and is water and abrasion resistant. It's also fully collapsible for easy storage, and is designed to prevent your cargo from sliding.

"This trunk organizer is exactly what I wanted. It is super sturdy and just the right size," one reviewer wrote. "I use for grocery items, use for my kids sports equipment and use the front pockets for smaller items," another added.

Save time cleaning your car after your dog sheds all over the fabric with this PETICON SUV Cargo Liner for Dogs.

It has waterproof layers that are quilted, durable oxford fabric that will not only protect your car from dog hair but scratches, pet dander, spills, odors, mud, and water. It is also super easy to clean; just wipe away dirt, vacuum or even wash by hand.

"Fits my auto perfectly," one five-star reviewer wrote. "It fits very well and was easy to install. I am using it to protect my brand new car’s cargo space when traveling with our 70 pound boxer," another added.

As temperatures continued to drop this winter, don't get trapped on the ice without the JOJOMARK Tire Traction Mat.

Each block measures 39.3" (L) x 10.8" (W) and can be used in lieu of traction boards, tire chains, snow chains or go treads. They also provide easy -- and safe -- emergency traction for your tires in snow, ice, mud and sand.

"These were very easy to use and quick to set up," one person said in their review.

"Our son travels in snow a lot and these have rescued him and friends a few times," another added.

Keep these Ice Scrapers for Car Windshield in the trunk of your car for when that subzero weather hits.

The four rows of the thick bristled brush help you remove snow from your car windshield and windows quickly. A 4.5-inch wide scraper blade is equipped with tough ice chippers to break through and clear thick ice.

"Wow is it long. I can clean the roof of my SUV without climbing on the door panels. Easy to assemble, extend, and break down. Love the carry bag too," one reviewer wrote.

"This product solved my biggest enemy: horizontal surfaces taller than me," another happy customer said.

Don't get distracted with those swing scent trees on your rearview mirror, get a Smart Car Air Freshener instead.

The smart car air freshener diffuser has a built-in micro-sensing chip that can quickly sense the start and stop of the car, and start and shut down intelligently and automatically. So it will always smell good when you're driving ... and not waste its scene when you're not.

"This is an awesome product with lights to get a fancy look to your car," one reviewer wrote.

"Scent is super good. You don't have to turn it on all the time. It's very long lasting," another said.