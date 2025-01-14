Must-Have Book Collections From Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're a bibliophile or made a New Year's resolution to read more in 2025, a perfect way to fully immerse yourself is with a box set!

From the popular BookTok series A Court of Thorns and Roses to nostalgic reads such as Harry Potter or the again-popular Wicked series, this list of book collections from Amazon has novels for every type of reader -- including romance, fantasy, thriller, young adult, and more.

An added bonus? The sets will look great on any bookshelf or nightstand!

Dearest, gentle reader -- if you're one of the millions who are a fan of Netflix's Bridgerton, then check out the romance series that inspired the show!

This box set from Amazon features all eight Bridgerton novels and the epilogue book: The Duke and I, The Viscount Who Loved Me, An Offer From a Gentleman, Romancing Mr Bridgerton, To Sir Phillip, With Love, When He Was Wicked, On The Way To The Wedding, and The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After.

The books included in the set feature the stunning 2020 edition of Julia Quinn's bestselling novels.

This set is a must-have for any Harry Potter fan! It includes original hardcover editions of all seven books in the famous fantasy series: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

But what makes this set extra magical is that the books are packaged in a collectible trunk-style toy chest box, reminiscent of a trunk a witch or wizard would bring with them on board the Hogwarts Express!

The set also comes with decorative stickers.

Want to escape into a story full of fae, magic, and romance? Enter A Court of Thorns and Roses. This beautiful and colorful set from Amazon includes all of the five released books in the bestselling fantasy romance series and BookTok sensation by Sarah J. Maas, featuring hardcover editions of A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight, and A Court of Silver Flames.

To say the novels are widely popular is an understatement. While the first book in the series was first released all the way back in 2015, it's currently at No. 11 on the Amazon Fiction charts.

For those who are obsessed with the movie musical Wicked, and want to check out the (far more adult) book that inspired the award-winning musical, then check out the Wicked Years series box set is for you.

This stunning box set includes all four books in Gregory Maguire's bestselling Wicked Years series: Wicked, the novel from which the musical was adapted, Son of a Witch, A Lion Among Men, and Out of Oz. The covers featured beautiful artwork and illustrations, and will look perfect on any Wicked fan's bookshelf!

Dive into the bestselling psychological thriller series The Housemaid with this box set from Amazon! The three-book bundle features the three novels in Freida McFadden's Housemaid series: The Housemaid, The Housemaid's Secret, and The Housemaid Is Watching.

And now is the perfect time to check out the series if you haven't already as the first book is currently being adapted for the big screen, with the film starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Michele Morrone.

For those who are fans of mysteries and thrillers, then A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and the two sequels are must-reads -- and Amazon has a stunning paperback box set of the bestselling young adult trilogy by Holly Jackson.

The set includes A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Good Girl, Bad Blood, and As Good as Dead.

Another reason to read the series? The first book has been adapted into a Netflix series, and has been renewed for Season 2, which will be based on Good Girl, Bad Blood.

If you're a fan of Greek mythology and are looking to go on a fun adventure, then look no further than Percy Jackson and the Olympians!

While the bestselling fantasy series by Rick Riordan is in the young adult genre, even adults are fans of the books! And with this box set from Amazon, you won't have to wait to jump into the next novel as the set includes the entire original series, including The Lightning Thief, The Sea of Monsters, The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympians.

And for those you don't know, a television adaptation of the series is currently on Disney+, with the first season following the first book, and a Season 2 airing this year!

Want to discover a new fantasy series or need a gift for a friend who loves the genre? Then check out the An Ember In the Ashes book collection from Amazon.

This multi-colored book collection features the four books in Sabaa Tahir's high fantasy, young adult series: An Ember in the Ashes, A Torch Against the Night, A Reaper at the Gates, and A Sky Beyond the Storm.

What makes this box set stand out? Each book features interior art and custom spines that, when put together, showcase gorgeous artwork from the series!

Get ready to rattle the stars! Dive into Sarah J. Maas' beloved fantasy series Throne of Glass with this magical paperback box set from Amazon.

This set features all eight novels in the bestselling series: The Assassin's Blade, Throne of Glass, Crown of Midnight, Heir of Fire, Queen of Shadows, Empire of Storms, Tower of Dawn, and Kingdom of Ash.

The book collection -- which features the colorful 2023 editions of Throne of Glass -- comes in a sleek, black box, featuring multicolored designs and illustrations.

Throne of Glass is one of Maas' three popular series, along with Crescent City, and A Court of Thorns and Roses, the latter of which you can scroll up to find a box set!

Escape into a young adult dystopian romantic thriller about a teenager with a lethal touch with the Shatter Me series -- and get this unique box set of all six novels from Amazon!

This set features the six novels in the New York Times bestselling Shatter Me series by Tahereh Mafi, including Shatter Me, Unravel Me, Ignite Me, Restore Me, Defy Me, and Imagine Me.

Romance author Ali Hazelwood's books aren't your typical contemporary romance novels! The BookTok-beloved novelist (and neuroscientist) writes romance books about women in STEM. Jump into the romcoms full of banters and beakers with her first three novels -- The Love Hypothesis, Love on the Brain, and Love, Theoretically -- with this three-book set from Amazon.

And yes, what you've heard is true: The Love Hypothesis is Star Wars fan-fiction about Rey and Kylo Ren. The couple on the cover does slightly resemble Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley, don't you think?

Once upon a time ... there was the Once Upon a Broken Heart trilogy!

The bestselling young adult fantasy trilogy filled with magic, romance, and intrigue will be your next obsession -- and Amazon has a gorgeous three-book collection.

The set comes with includes all three novels in the trilogy by Stephanie Garber, including Once Upon A Broken Heart, The Ballad of Never After and A Curse For True Love.

And while you technically don't have to read the prequel trilogy, Caraval, first, for those who are interested in checking it out, click here to buy a box set!

Jump on the Powerless bandwagon with this book collection from Amazon! The young adult romantasy series by Lauren Roberts is a BookTok phenomenon for a reason -- see what the hype is all about for yourself with this set.

The collection features Roberts' two bestselling novels, Powerless and Reckless, along with the novella, Powerful, which is a companion to the first novel.

Now is the perfect time to dive into the series -- as the third and final book of the trilogy is set to be released in April, and a television adaptation is in the works!