Must-Read Celebrity Memoirs of 2025

Celebrities always make headlines when they release new books ... sharing all the dirty details about their lives, the Hollywood machine and more.

And if the list of stars set to release memoirs in 2025 is any indication, it's going to be a juicy year.

From Allison Holker and Amanda Knox to Bill Gates and Brooke Shields, here are the celebrity memoirs to keep your eye out for this year -- all available to buy or pre-order now on Amazon.

Through her new book, Brooke Shields is shedding light on the scrutiny women face as they age ... and she's setting out to change the narrative, while also shedding light on her feud with Tom Cruise, her unauthorized vaginal rejuvenation and more.

Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, which was released earlier this month, is described as an "intimate and empowering exploration of aging that flips the script on the idea of what it means for a woman to grow older," according to Flatiron Books.

The book marks Shields' third. She previously published Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression in 2006, and There Was a Little Girl in 2015.

Actress Naomi Watts is opening up about her experience with menopause to help other women going through a similar experience in her new book Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause.

Watts says she wished she was able to have a book like hers as a source of information when she started to experience menopause symptoms at only 36. Dare I Say It -- which was released on Tuesday -- provides women with research on how to manage their symptoms in a fun, yet informative way.

"Irreverent, bold, and reassuring, Dare I Say It is the companion every woman needs to embrace the best version of herself as she moves into what can be the most powerful and satisfying period of her life," Crown Publishing writes of the book.

19 Kids and Counting star Jinger Duggar Vuolo is getting candid about her journey seeking approval from others -- and how she was able to find herself and, ultimately, true freedom.

People Pleaser: Breaking Free from the Burden of Imaginary Expectations, which was released earlier this month, is described as a "guide for anyone struggling with people-pleasing tendencies and seeking to find their true identity and purpose in life."

By sharing her story with her book, Duggar Vuolo says she hopes she can help others also break free of seeking approval from others.

In his upcoming memoir, Source Code, Microsoft founder Bill Gates is telling his story for the first time.

However, don't expect the book to be about Microsoft, as Gates reflects on how his life shaped him to be the person he became -- with the billionaire opening up about his childhood, family, friendships, passions, and struggles.

Random House describes Gates' book as "the origin story of one of the most influential and transformative business leaders and philanthropists of the modern age."

I Am Maria is "a roadmap for anyone trying to shed the labels, layers, and armor that holds us back from creating a wildly authentic and meaningful life," according to Random House.

In his memoir, Josh Gad tells the ups and downs of his personal life and career in his own words -- through his known wit and humor.

In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some, which was released earlier this month, is a hilarious collection of essays, in which the actor touches on a variety of topics from his life including, "the lasting impact of his parents’ divorce; how he struggled with weight and self-image; his first big break; how everyone was sure his most successful ventures (both on the big screen and the stage) would fail; his take on fatherhood, and so much more," according to Gallery Books.

While her book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, won't be released until next month, Allison Holker -- the widow of Stephen "tWitch" Boss -- has already faced criticism regarding the promotion of her memoir -- and the contents of the book itself.

In This Far, the professional dancer opens up about grappling with the sudden loss of her husband to suicide in December 2022 -- and the grief she has suffered since.

According to Harper Select, in her memoir, Holker "reveals how she has navigated the emotional and financial aftermath of Stephen’s choice, guided their three children in their grief while managing the outpouring from a well-meaning public, and reopened herself to the next chapter in her professional and personal life."

Over a decade after she was released from an Italian prison for a murder she didn't commit, Amanda Knox is reflecting on her nearly four years behind bars and how she rebuilt her life and identity in the years since was exonerated.

In her upcoming book, Free: My Search for Meaning, Knox "recounts how Knox survived incarceration, the mistakes she made and misadventures she had reintegrating into society, and culminates in the as-yet-untold story of her return to Italy and the extraordinary relationship she went on to build with the man who sent her to prison," according to Grand Central Publishing.

A few months after she was fully exonerated by Italy's highest court, in June 2015, Knox released her memoir, Waiting to Be Heard. For those who would like to read her first book before Free's release, check it out here.

We've heard the story of Queen B -- now it's time to learn about the woman who raised her.

In her upcoming book, Matriarch: A Memoir, Tina Knowles -- the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles -- opens up about her life's journey, beginning from her childhood growing up in Galveston, Texas.

Random House describes Matriarch as a "page-turning chronicle of family love and heartbreak, of loss and perseverance, and of the kind of creativity, audacity, and will it takes for a girl from Galveston to change the world."

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is telling his epic and inspirational life story for the first time -- in his own words -- through his upcoming memoir, Fahrenheit-182.

In the book, the vocalist and bassist of the pop-punk band opens up about finding resilience and never giving up throughout the ups and downs of his life -- from growing up in the 1980s to the formation of Blink-182 to his daily battle with anxiety to beating cancer.

Del Street Books calls Fahrenheit-182 is a "delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going."

