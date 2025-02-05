Valentine’s Day Gifts For Kids And Teens

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Skip the candy and chocolates this Valentine's Day and get your kids a gift they'll really love!

With plenty of sweet treats to go around at school, go for something a little more unique ... that won't give them a sugar rush.

From activities like LEGO sets to keep kids entertained for hours, to sweet Valentine-inspired outfits and jewelry for little fashionistas, these gifts are sure to be cherished for years to come!

Take the party on the go with the JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker!

This fun portable speaker may be small but it packs a serious musical punch. It's perfect for your little ones to bring wherever they go and the redesigned carabiner means they can clip it anywhere -- from their backpack to their bike!

One five-star reviewer wrote: “My daughter loves this speaker, she clips in on her bike handles for music during long family bike rides, her sports bags to bring music to warm-ups and other places. Great sound, perfect size. The color is pretty and it’s easy to sync with phones. Works well! Nice quality speaker and parts. Worth the price!”

You can never go wrong with the gift of a Jellycat and this Amuseables Heart Bag is perfect for Valentine’s Day!

This super plush crossbody bag is shaped like a perfect heart and is crafted with soft scarlet fur. It’s great for plushie fans of all ages -- and is an essential accessory for the love-filled holiday. It comes with plenty of room to store all the necessities and features a zipper closure for safe keeping.

“My niece just loved this and especially the fact it was a crossbody!” one happy customer wrote in a review.

Spread the love with this LEGO LOVE Collectible Building Set!

Based on the sculpture by Robert Indiana, this building set will allow you or your little one to have a miniature version of the iconic landmark. With over 700 pieces, this LEGO set is meant for ages 18 and above and is best suited for experienced builders -- but also makes the perfect family project to work on together.

“The LEGO Art Love Collectible Building Set is a fantastic DIY kit! The build was straightforward and enjoyable, with high-quality pieces that felt just like LEGO. It’s perfect for home decor and looks great on display. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a creative and relaxing project!” one reviewer raved.

Your minis can keep a copy of all their favorite photos with the Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer!

This portable printer links with smartphones and uses zero ink “Zink” technology to print out any pic from your camera roll. The special printer paper features a peel and stick backing -- which means any photo can be turned into a sticker! Available in blush pink, the Ivy 2 is small enough for tiny hands and fits in your pocket or purse for on-the-go use.

One happy customer shared: “Got this for my 12-year-old daughter and she loves it. The pictures it printed are tiny but effective for what it’s meant for. The adults also enjoyed using it. It connects to her phone easily.”

Kids are guaranteed to love the KODAK Smile+ Instant Print Camera!

This easy-to-use digital camera is great for budding photographers who want to snap photos wherever they go. With fun features like an integrated filter-changing lens, your little photographers will find inspiration everywhere. Plus it’s compatible with Zink photo paper so all their pics can be printed on-the-move and transformed into stickers!

“Handy little camera for teens. It's easy to use. Snaps closed to protect the lens. The pictures are small, as expected, but the quality of the shots is impressive. No holding the picture and waiting for it to develop. It comes out complete. Fun for friends and parties,” a five-star reviewer wrote.

Little fashionistas will adore this Amazon Essentials Sherpa Fleece Jacket for Valentine’s Day.

This fuzzy full zip jacket features a sweet pink and white cloud pattern and is just the right amount of warmth for this time of year. With a polar fleece lining inside, this zip up is sure to add an extra layer of warmth while keeping your little ones looking stylish.

One customer shared: “This jacket is perfect for our daughter’s school jacket! It’s so cute and warmer than I expected! The fleece lining on the inside feels great and she loves wearing it!”

For little ones who love accessorizing, the Kendra Scott Haven Heart Necklace is the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift.

This colorful gold necklace is crafted with a variety of hand painted hearts that will add a special touch to any outfit. Plus, it comes in a branded box and jewelry bag, ready to gift to your favorite jewelry fan.

“Very classy and understated and perfect for my 6th grader for a special gift to remind the little girl in our lives how special and loved she is,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Another shared: “The perfect preteen necklace! Colorful, in good taste. The necklace sits perfectly at the base of the neck. My niece loved it. Kendra Scott is all the rage and this necklace does not disappoint.”

Young music lovers are to appreciate their own pair of Beats Studio Buds Bluetooth Earbuds!

Available in a festive red, fitting for Valentine’s Day, these earbuds deliver powerful, balanced sound and can provide up to eight hours of listening time. They feature two listening modes, including Active Noise Cancelling, which is great for studying or just getting some peace and quiet at home. With three different soft ear tip sizes, these earbuds are sure to provide a comfortable fit for all ages.

“Bought these headphones for my son. He has had countless wireless earphones and these have been his favorite. He said the clarity is unmatched…Fits good in ear and has extra cushions in different sizes for maximum comfort and fit. Would definitely purchase again!” one customer shared.

If your mini me loves to get glam, this Girls Ruffle Heart Dress is perfect for Valentine’s Day!

This super sweet pink tulle dress features an all-over heart print and ruffle sleeves. It comes in a variety of sizes, from infant to preteen, and is also available in other festive prints for all of your holiday needs.

One reviewer shared their high praise, writing: “My daughter is obsessed with this dress! It made her feel like a princess but was also comfortable for her to wear all day. Amazing quality! Runs true to size!”

