Te'a Cooper Hoping For WNBA Return After Overseas Stint

Te'a Cooper hasn't logged minutes in a WNBA game in nearly four years ... but she tells TMZ Sports she's hopeful that all changes soon!

The former Los Angeles Sparks star is currently playing overseas for Tarbes Gespe Bigorre -- a pro team in the French Women's Basketball League -- and she tells the goal of getting shots up over there is to one day return to the W.

Cooper, of course, played in the WNBA in the 2020 and 2021 seasons ... but left to take care of her hair business as well as to help raise her and Alvin Kamara's daughter, Stori.

Now, though, she's determined to use her time in France as a way to show WNBA teams she's still got game left.

"I needed film," the 27-year-old said. "I needed to get back on a team, I needed to get back in shape. I needed all the things."

"So, I think overseas was just the best thing for me because of their season being so long and the competition out here."

Te'a said while she's grinding on the court, she's, too, loving being a mom -- and she told us that's a big part of the motivation that keeps her going to pursuing her hoops dreams.