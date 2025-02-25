Hot Deals on Items to Keep You Warm

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Spring may be coming soon ... but there are still some cool temps all around the country!

Whether you're still braving the cold or taking a trip to someplace snow-covered for skiing, we've got you covered.

From heated socks and rechargeable hand warmers to plush heated blankets and more, these products bring warmth and convenience to your daily routine!

Say goodbye to chilly rooms with the Dreo 1500W Smart Space Heater!

This little powerhouse heats up your space quickly and efficiently, all while looking sleek and stylish. What's even cooler? You can control it with your phone or voice -- Alexa and Google Assistant got your back!

"Looks great, my daughter loves it for her bedroom. She works it with Alexa," one five-star reviewer said. "This heater perfectly fits my needs," another added.

Stay toasty with the Oscillating Space Heater, your new best friend for chilly days!

With its oscillating feature, it spreads warmth evenly throughout the room, ensuring no corner is left cold.

Whether you're curled up on the couch or working from home, this heater's got you covered with fast, efficient heat. Plus, it's super quiet -- no noisy distractions while you relax or focus. Its compact design means it fits easily into any space, and with built-in safety features, you can enjoy cozy warmth without a second thought.

"These heaters are the bomb," one customer wrote. "Great little heater! I bought it for a large space that doesn't get good heat flow and it surprisingly warms the space up really well! I am very pleasantly surprised!"

Tired of shivering through winter? The Vornado MVH Space Heater is here to save the day! W

ith its unique vortex technology, it circulates warm air throughout the room, so no corner is left cold. It's small but mighty, perfect for any room and super easy to move around. Plus, it's got safety features like automatic shut-off and cool-touch housing, so you can relax without worry.

"Absolutely awesome heater once you figure out the best placing and setting. And it DOES work well even in an RV in below freezing temps," one customer wrote.

Looking to turn up the heat without cranking up your energy bill? The Comfort Zone Indoor Dish Space Heater is your cozy new best friend! This compact powerhouse delivers instant, sun-like warmth using an energy-efficient radiant heating design, perfect for chilly nights.

With two heat settings and an adjustable tilt dish, you can direct warmth exactly where you need it -- whether you're working at your desk or lounging on the couch. Plus, built-in overheat protection and a tip-over switch keep safety a top priority. Stay toasty and save money with this sleek, space-saving heater—because comfort should never be complicated!

"This heater is self explanatory to use it is 100% noise free even when oscillating. The heat is instant and you can feel it right away," one happy customer wrote.

Wrap yourself in royal-level comfort with the Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated Blanket in Night Fog -- because cold nights deserve a luxurious upgrade! This ultra-soft king-sized blanket delivers customizable warmth with 12 heat settings, so you can find your perfect cozy spot.

The easy-to-use digital controller ensures effortless adjustments, while the auto shut-off keeps safety in check. Whether you're binge-watching or drifting into dreamland, this plush, velvety blanket keeps you toasty without overheating. Plus, it's machine washable, so maintenance is a breeze.

"Love the dual control so we each can set to our needs of warmth," one happy customer said. While another added: "This is the most WONDERFUL (and reasonably priced) electric blanket that we have purchased in the last 12 years!!"

Snuggle up in style with the Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated Personal Throw in Rodeen Plaid Grey -- the perfect blend of warmth, comfort, and classic charm! This ultra-soft, plush heated throw is designed to keep you cozy with three heat settings, so you can dial in the perfect level of toasty goodness.

The easy-to-use controller and three-hour auto shut-off make it both convenient and safe. Whether you're curled up on the couch, reading by the fire, or working from home, this stylish plaid design adds a touch of warmth—literally!

"I super LOVE this blanket," one happy customer wrote. Another said: "This throw is attractive, soft, and warm."

Upgrade your bathroom experience with the Large Towel Warmer -- because stepping out of the shower into a toasty-warm towel is pure luxury! This spacious warmer fits up to two oversized towels, plus robes, blankets, or PJs for the ultimate cozy treat.

With one-touch control and rapid heating, your towels will be perfectly toasty in minutes. The auto shut-off ensures safety, while the sleek design complements any bathroom.

"Amazing is all i have to say! heats up super fast like super! absolutely love it," one reviewer wrote.

"I love it," another added.

Meet the GoveeLife Smart Kettle -- the ultimate game-changer for tea lovers, coffee aficionados, and anyone who craves the perfect cup! This WiFi-enabled kettle lets you control the temperature right from your phone, so your water is always just right for pour-over coffee, green tea, or even baby formula.

With precise temperature control, rapid heating, and a sleek stainless steel design, it's as smart as it is stylish. Plus, the keep-warm function ensures your water stays hot for whenever you're ready.

"The app is easy to use and works super well," one customer wrote about the app.

"The Bluetooth option is great and app is easy to use," another added.

Say goodbye to frozen fingers with these Rechargeable Hand Warmers -- your ultimate cold-weather sidekicks! With a massive 14,000mAh battery and up to 18 hours of warmth, these pocket-sized heaters are perfect for camping, golfing, skiing, or just surviving winter walks.

They heat up to a toasty 131°F with multiple temperature settings, so you’'e always in control. Plus, the 2-pack design lets you warm both hands or share with a friend. Lightweight, reusable, and ultra-portable, they’re a must-have for anyone battling chilly temps or Raynaud’s discomfort. Stay cozy anywhere -- because cold hands should never ruin a good time!

One reviewer said they were "very impressed" they were with "how hot these can get & how long they will last!"

Cold feet? Not anymore! These Heated Socks for Men are the ultimate winter game-changer, keeping your toes toasty whether you're skiing, hunting, working outdoors, or just lounging at home. With rechargeable batteries and multiple heat settings, you can enjoy up to hours of customizable warmth that reaches all the way to your toes.

Made with soft, breathable fabric, they're as comfy as they are cozy. No more freezing feet on the slopes or during chilly morning commutes -- just warm, happy toes all day long. Stay comfortable, warm, and ready for any adventure -- because frozen feet are so last season!

"Comfortable, soft and nice and warm," one happy customer wrote.