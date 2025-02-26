Disney Deals on Toys, LEGO and More!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You can spread a little Disney magic any time of the year with these fun finds!

Whether you're shopping for a special occasion ... or just want to treat the little one in your life ... they're guaranteed to love these goodies featuring their favorite Disney characters.

From enchanting LEGO sets to a brand new Frozen bike, Disney has something that's sure to create a lasting memory.

Young Disney fans are sure to love this LEGO The Enchanted Treehouse Set .

This kid-friendly buildable is comprised of over 1,000 pieces which come together to create a two level treehouse. Serving as a headquarters for Disney heroines, it also features a waterfall with a slide, a zipline, and a hidden cave. Accessories include a canoe, campfire and mini-doll figurines of princesses like Tiana, Jasmine, Mulan and Pocahontas.

“They are so good. My seven-year-old daughter finished building without problems. She loves that there are many figures in this set! The colors are beautiful too. I really recommend this one,” one happy customer shared.

Give your favorite princess a makeover with this Disney Princess Belle Styling Head !

Belle will be sitting pretty as your little ones style her flowing brown locks and get her glam for a night at the ball. The set comes with all the hair accessories imaginable including a brush, barrettes with hair extensions, elastic bands, and a floral claw clip. It even comes equipped with a pretend nail polish bottle, a color changing makeup wand and styling guide booklet.

One five-star reviewer shared: “I am really impressed with the overall quality of the doll, especially her silk-like hair texture! The hair accessories are great also. My daughter absolutely loves it! A great purchase!”

Your little ones will be cozy in these Disney Moana Plush Fuzzy Slippers .

Available in sizes that range from toddler to little kid, these cute slippers will be a hit for any Moana fan. Lined with faux fur, these comfy slip-ons feature an image of the Polynesian princess as well as a pink plumeria flower, like the one Moana wears in her hair. Plus, parents won’t have to worry as these slippers feature slip resistant soles.

One reviewer shared: “For any girl that loves Moana, these are for you. My granddaughter loves them. Fits true to size, snug, not slippery. Cute pic on each slipper. Good value.”

Take your little princess on a ride with the Huffy Disney Frozen 2 Trike .

This enchanting three-wheeled bike is the perfect first set of wheels for young riders, ages three and up. With whimsical Frozen graphics that feature Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, this trike will delight any fan of the Disney film. And it’s sure to provide a safe and stable riding experience thanks to its durable frame, comfortable grips, and wide, stable wheels. Plus, the adjustable seat height allows it to grow with your child so they can have it for years to come.

One customer raved: “For parents seeking a blend of magical fun and developmental benefits, the Huffy Kids Frozen 2 Balance Trike is a win-win. It’s not just a ride; it’s a journey into the enchanted world of Frozen, sparking joy and imagination with every pedal.”

A hug from this Winnie the Pooh Squishmallows Plush is always the right size!

This ultra-squeezable 14-inch stuffy is the perfect addition to you or your little one’s Squish Squad. Featuring embroidered details and marshmallow-soft materials, this high quality plush is built to last you years to come.

“This was literally the best purchase I’ve ever made…I sleep with this daily and I carry it with me sometimes on the road. The only note I have was the size was a bit bigger than I had originally expected but alas it’s no complaint for me. Purchase for you kids and loved ones it’s great,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

It’s about time you picked up the Disney Lilo & Stitch Interactive Watch for your little one!

Just like a grownup smartwatch, it has a full touchscreen and rechargeable battery -- but the rest has been perfectly tailored for children. It includes fun features like a camera, a fitness tracker, a voice recorder, and a stopwatch. It even has interactive games and 10 customizable watch faces highlighting all your kid’s Lilo & Stitch characters.

“Bought this for my 9-year-old granddaughter, she loves it. My daughter has an Apple Watch and we were comparing the two -- my daughter says, amazingly, they are very similar. That’s amazing for the price, I was surprised to hear that,” one happy customer shared.