Ryan Seacrest Posts Funny Workout Video with Mark Consuelos

Ryan Seacrest is getting big with one of his bros in the gym ... sharing a workout video with the guy who replaced him on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" -- Mark Conseulos!

The popular host shared a short clip to social media Friday which shows Consuelos doing sit-ups ... telling fans he's just trying to get a workout in.

But, when he goes back to the ground, Seacrest is revealed to be stretching out behind him ... and, MC keeps ending up right between his pal's legs whenever he's fully laid back.

The two dudes are barely holding back the giggles ... clearly enjoying seeing each other -- and, they even posed for a gym selfie with their muscles bulging too.

Of course, Mark and Ryan have known each other for years as Ryan has been close with the family since beginning hosting duties on 'Live' with Kelly Ripa in 2017.

Ryan left the show in 2023 ... and, Mark took over for him last year -- appearing on weekday mornings alongside his wife of more than two decades.