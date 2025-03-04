Howie Roseman Compares Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowls To Sex

Play video content The McShay Show / Ringer Podcast Network

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says winning the Super Bowl is a lot like bumpin' uglies ... admitting now that he's won a second title, he can finally enjoy the experience.

The Philly executive vice prez made the R-rated comparison on the "McShay Show" this week ... when he opened up on what has been going on in his head following his team's dominating victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Roseman said the organization's first title in 2017 was like losing the V card -- the "quality" of the win doesn't mean nearly as much as the fact it even happened in the first place.

"The second time it's like, 'Wow, I can actually have fun and enjoy this!'" Roseman said.

McShay loved the comparison ... calling it a "great' way to put it.

Roseman went on to say the Eagles' blowout win allowed the whole team to soak it all in more this time around ... which wasn't the case when they held off the New England Patriots in a thrilling 41-33 win in SB LII.