What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
... It's giving Cruella de Vil but swaggier!
Leash up your Dalmatians and walk up to these two similar photos of A$AP Rocky. Can you find the switch-ups in these shady shots?
Earlier this week in NYC, Rihanna's baby daddy was feelin' himself for a "Vogue" photoshoot, buttoning up to the 9s in a white 'n black polka-dot coat and pants! He tied up the fresh look with a red-hot blazer.
Give a good one-two at the pics and see if you can spot the sneaky changes!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above A$AP Rocky photos!**