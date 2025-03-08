Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 4
... It's giving Cruella de Vil but swaggier!

Leash up your Dalmatians and walk up to these two similar photos of A$AP Rocky. Can you find the switch-ups in these shady shots?

Earlier this week in NYC, Rihanna's baby daddy was feelin' himself for a "Vogue" photoshoot, buttoning up to the 9s in a white 'n black polka-dot coat and pants! He tied up the fresh look with a red-hot blazer.

Give a good one-two at the pics and see if you can spot the sneaky changes!

HINT: There are THREE differences in the above A$AP Rocky photos!**

