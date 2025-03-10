Police Investigate Wild Brawl at High School Basketball Playoff Game

Play video content YouTube/UHS Talk

Local police are investigating a chaotic brawl that broke out at a Pennsylvania high school basketball playoff game over the weekend ... with authorities telling TMZ Sports both fans and players are expected to be punished.

The fight happened Friday night with 3:12 left in the Uniontown vs. Meadville game ... a first-round matchup in the 2025 PIAA 5A Basketball tournament.

According to the UHS Talk livestream, a Uniontown player was preparing to take free throws when fans approached the Meadville bench, prompting student athletes and coaches to rise from their seats in response.

"I don't know where these fans are from, but they came over and started something behind the Meadville bench," the broadcaster said.

Seconds later, the camera panned across the court ... showing a man in a white and maroon jersey leaving his seat in the stands, walking over to the action and throwing haymakers at a fan -- sparking an all-out brawl.

Players also started to scrap on the court, while fans rushed onto the floor, adding to the chaos.

"You got players all around trying to fight," the broadcaster said. "This is absolutely crazy!"

It took minutes before everything calmed down ... and MPD officers cuffed two men right on the court, including the guy in the jersey.

MPD says it is looking into the fight and "expects to be charging several fans and players. Most likely with Disorderly Conduct."

The game ended after the fights ... with Meadville winning, 63-55. The second round is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association told USA Today it is in contact with the schools.