Spurs Prank Rookie Stephon Castle, Remove Wheels From Car

The first-place Cleveland Cavaliers may have some serious competition -- at least in the prank department!!

One night after the Cavs filled rookie Jaylon Tyson's car with popcorn, San Antonio pulled off a vehicle scheme of their own on Rookie of the Year candidate Stephon Castle. But instead of loading his ride with kernels … Castle's teammates jacked his Toyota Supra's wheels!

Play video content Instagram / @devin_vassell

The hilarious moment was captured on video by Spurs star Devin Vassell on Wednesday night just after the team's win over Dallas. You can see in the clip, he was joined by several of his teammates, who all made fun of Castle for the pickle they had just put him in.

"You ain’t got no wheels!" San Antonio players screamed, all while laughing hysterically.

Spurs superstar De'Aaron Fox explained after thoroughly embarrassing Castle that he deserved the stunt ... merely because he doesn't do any personal favors for the veterans on the team.

Play video content San Antonio Spurs

Castle may have briefly acted like he wanted to box his teammates in the vid ... but he certainly seemed to take it stride once it all soaked in. Vassell went on to call Castle "definitely" the Rookie of the Year at practice on Thursday morning.

Unclear who was behind the tire-stealing scheme ... but Jeremy Sochan hinted the mastermind might have been a surprise third party -- veteran power forward Sandro Mamukelashvili!

Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) tells me he was in the parking lot when rookie Steph Castle found out his tires were removed from his car (a prank started by Mamu)…



Full thoughts on PRANK:@spurfectblog | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/e18xfADbw9 — Carolina Teague (@CTtheMicSlayer) March 13, 2025 @CTtheMicSlayer