Texas Highway Looks Like 'Mad Max' After Major Pile-Up Due to Extreme Winds

Severe winds in Texas have wreaked havoc on big rigs ... and some harrowing video got them toppling over!

Here's the deal ... wind gusts are blowing faster than 80 miles per hour in the Texas Panhandle ... which is also kicking up a crap-ton of dust, making for awful visibility.

Play video content

All this has been a wicked combination, as seen in wild vids like these -- but the weather's made it hell for truck drivers and motorists, too ... causing several crashes -- and creating an aftermath right out of "Mad Max."

Extreme Texas winds flip semis like toys on Interstate 40 in Amarillo! 💨🚛 Gusts reached up to 83 mph, creating dangerous travel conditions. pic.twitter.com/soThJNNenI — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 14, 2025 @accuweather

And it's not just pictures ... there has been some video of semis being blown around as though they weighed next to nothing.

BREAKING: Wildfires have reportedly forced evacuations in multiple towns across northern Texas and Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/0XURVk44rI — The General (@GeneralMCNews) March 14, 2025 @GeneralMCNews

It's not clear how many people were injured in the crashes ... but if that wasn't bad enough, the high winds are also to blame for wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma, with several evacuations ordered.

A closer look at some of the wreckage here on i-27.



Absolutely horrific scene



Canyon Texas #txwx #wxtwitter @NWSAmarillo pic.twitter.com/BnvznxSHkP — The Storm Chasing Guy (@JonTheStormGuy) March 14, 2025 @JonTheStormGuy