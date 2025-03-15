Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Texas Highway Looks Like 'Mad Max' After Major Pile-Up Due to Extreme Winds

Extreme Texas Weather Huge Highway Pile-Up Gives Off Apocalypse Vibe!!!

Severe winds in Texas have wreaked havoc on big rigs ... and some harrowing video got them toppling over!

Here's the deal ... wind gusts are blowing faster than 80 miles per hour in the Texas Panhandle ... which is also kicking up a crap-ton of dust, making for awful visibility.

STAY INSIDE FOLKS

All this has been a wicked combination, as seen in wild vids like these -- but the weather's made it hell for truck drivers and motorists, too ... causing several crashes -- and creating an aftermath right out of "Mad Max."

And it's not just pictures ... there has been some video of semis being blown around as though they weighed next to nothing.

It's not clear how many people were injured in the crashes ... but if that wasn't bad enough, the high winds are also to blame for wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma, with several evacuations ordered.

We know they say everything is bigger in Texas ... but it sure seems like they would be cool with these winds taking it easy!

